iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

RTS Power Corporation Ltd Cash Flow Statement

281.95
(-4.99%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR RTS Power Corporation Ltd

RTS Power Corpn. FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

5.34

3.27

5.76

1.77

Depreciation

-2.27

-2.5

-2.02

-2.02

Tax paid

-1.23

8.58

-1.58

-0.28

Working capital

-16.16

-28.27

6.4

2.13

Other operating items

Operating

-14.32

-18.9

8.55

1.6

Capital expenditure

0.34

4.37

1.72

57.98

Free cash flow

-13.98

-14.53

10.27

59.58

Equity raised

232.22

199.61

184.79

120.85

Investing

3.71

7.07

2.07

1.46

Financing

5.97

-19.83

13.98

14.02

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

227.92

172.32

211.12

195.91

RTS Power Corpn. : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR RTS Power Corporation Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.