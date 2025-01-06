RTS Power Corporation Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
5.34
3.27
5.76
1.77
Depreciation
-2.27
-2.5
-2.02
-2.02
Tax paid
-1.23
8.58
-1.58
-0.28
Working capital
-16.16
-28.27
6.4
2.13
Other operating items
Operating
-14.32
-18.9
8.55
1.6
Capital expenditure
0.34
4.37
1.72
57.98
Free cash flow
-13.98
-14.53
10.27
59.58
Equity raised
232.22
199.61
184.79
120.85
Investing
3.71
7.07
2.07
1.46
Financing
5.97
-19.83
13.98
14.02
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
227.92
172.32
211.12
195.91
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.