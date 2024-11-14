Board Meeting 14 Nov 2024 8 Nov 2024

RTS POWER CORPORATION LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 we hereby inform that a meeting of Board of Directors of the company is scheduled to be held on Thursday 14th day of November 2024 at its registered office of the Company. In this Meeting the Directors may consider the following Agenda: To take on record the Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and six months ended on 30th September 2024 after the said Results having been approved by the Audit Committee of the Board of Directors of the Company. Any other matter that the Directors may deem fit. Further to our letter dated November 08, 2024 we are sending herewith for your kind perusal and record Statement of Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Results of the Company for the Quarter and Six months ended on September 30, 2024 in the prescribed format pursuant to Regulation 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 which has been reviewed by the Audit Committee of the Board of Directors of the Company in its Meeting held on November 14, 2024 and subsequently taken on record by the Board of Directors of the Company in its Meeting held on the same day i.e. November 14, 2024. We are also sending herewith Limited Review Report in respect of the abovesaid Unaudited Results of our statutory Auditors, M/s Jain Shrimal & Co., Chartered Accountants which has been placed before the Board in its abovesaid Meeting. (As per BSE Announcement dated on 14/11/2024)

Board Meeting 14 Aug 2024 7 Aug 2024

RTS POWER CORPORATION LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 we hereby inform that a meeting of Board of Directors of the company is scheduled to be held on Wednesday 14th day of August 2024 at its registered office of the Company. In this Meeting the Directors may consider the following Agenda: To take on record the Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and three months ended on 30th June 2024 after the said Results having been approved by the Audit Committee of the Board of Directors of the Company. Any other matter that the Directors may deem fit. Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR) regarding Re-appointment of Mr. Rajendra Bhutoria as the Vice-Chairman and Whole-time Director of the Company (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 14.08.2024)

Board Meeting 30 May 2024 21 May 2024

RTS POWER CORPORATION LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve The Directors may consider the following Agenda: 1. Approve the audited standalone and consolidated financial statements of the Company for the Financial Year ended on 31st March 2024 2. Approve the audited standalone and consolidated financial results of the Company for the Financial Year ended on 31st March 2024 for submission to Stock Exchange in the prescribed format. - after the abovesaid Statements /Results are approved by the Audit Committee of the Board of Directors of the Company 3. Any other matter that the Directors may deem fit. RTS POWER CORPORATION LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve We refer to our letter dated May 21, 2024 intimating your good office about the Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company (the Board) scheduled to be held on Wednesday, May 29, 2024 inter-alia to consider and approve and take on record the Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2024. We now wish to inform you that the Board Meeting held on Wednesday, May 29, 2024 stands adjourned as the financial results were not approved by the Audit Committee and the Meeting of Audit Committee is adjourned till Thursday i.e. May 30, 2024. Therefore, the Board Meeting is also adjourned till on Thursday, May 30, 2024, which will be at the Registered Office of the Company at 4:00 P.M. inter-alia to consider and approve the Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and Financial year ended March 31, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 29/05/2024) Outcome of the Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.05.2024)

