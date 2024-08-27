|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|19 Sep 2024
|26 Aug 2024
|Compliance under Regulation 34 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 - Submission of Annual Report for the Financial Year 2023-24. Newspaper Announcement of Notice of 76th Annual General Meeting to be held on 19th September, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 27.08.2024) 76th Annual General Meeting- Voting Results and Scrutinizers Report of RTS Power Corporation Limited (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 19.09.2024)
