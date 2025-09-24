The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Rukmani Devi Garg Agro Impex Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Rukmani Devi Garg Agro Impex Ltd is ₹undefined and ₹undefined as of 24 Sep ‘25