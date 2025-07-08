Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorPlastic products
Open₹49.47
Prev. Close₹52.01
Turnover(Lac.)₹0
Day's High₹50
Day's Low₹49.47
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹3
Face Value₹3
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)0.09
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Supreme Industries Ltd
SUPREMEIND
4,197
|62.04
|53,313.18
|261.63
|0.81
|3,027.07
|392.51
Astral Ltd
ASTRAL
1,489
|70.64
|39,999.71
|190
|0.25
|1,542.3
|133.8
Finolex Industries Ltd
FINPIPE
206.8
|28.21
|12,831.46
|150.26
|1.73
|1,171.81
|96.35
Safari Industries (India) Ltd
SAFARI
2,230.45
|92.78
|10,903.9
|33.48
|0.13
|420.55
|184.26
Time Technoplast Ltd
TIMETECHNO
434.9
|56.63
|9,869.15
|50.03
|0.57
|712.33
|83.59
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
101 Pragati Tower,
26 Rajendra Place,
New Delhi - 110008
Tel: -
Website: http://www.rungtairrigation.in
Email: cs@rungtairrigation.in
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
