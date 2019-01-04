iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

S T Services Ltd Balance Sheet

9.44
(0.00%)
Jan 4, 2019|02:15:01 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR S T Services Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Equity Capital

5

5

5

5

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-0.86

0.21

0.2

0.21

Net Worth

4.14

5.21

5.2

5.21

Minority Interest

Debt

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

4.14

5.21

5.2

5.21

Fixed Assets

0

0.01

0.01

0.01

Intangible Assets

Investments

1.51

2.75

2.7

3.13

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

2.47

2.29

2.28

1.99

Inventories

0

0

0.01

0.01

Inventory Days

0

0

0

0

Sundry Debtors

0

0

0

0

Debtor Days

0

0

0

0

Other Current Assets

2.49

2.31

2.29

2

Sundry Creditors

0

0

0

0

Creditor Days

0

0

0

0

Other Current Liabilities

-0.02

-0.02

-0.02

-0.02

Cash

0.15

0.16

0.21

0.07

Total Assets

4.13

5.21

5.2

5.2

S T Services Ltd : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR S T Services Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.