S T Services Ltd Balance Sheet

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Equity Capital
5
5
5
5
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-0.86
0.21
0.2
0.21
Net Worth
4.14
5.21
5.2
5.21
Minority Interest
Debt
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
4.14
5.21
5.2
5.21
Fixed Assets
0
0.01
0.01
0.01
Intangible Assets
Investments
1.51
2.75
2.7
3.13
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
2.47
2.29
2.28
1.99
Inventories
0
0
0.01
0.01
Inventory Days
0
0
0
0
Sundry Debtors
0
0
0
0
Debtor Days
0
0
0
0
Other Current Assets
2.49
2.31
2.29
2
Sundry Creditors
0
0
0
0
Creditor Days
0
0
0
0
Other Current Liabilities
-0.02
-0.02
-0.02
-0.02
Cash
0.15
0.16
0.21
0.07
Total Assets
4.13
5.21
5.2
5.2
No Record Found
