S T Services Ltd Cash Flow Statement

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
0.17
-0.04
0.43
0.03
Other operating items
Operating
0.17
-0.04
0.43
0.03
Capital expenditure
-0.03
0
0
-0.02
Free cash flow
0.14
-0.04
0.43
0.01
Equity raised
-0.65
0.41
0.41
0.41
Investing
-1.24
0.04
-0.43
-0.02
Financing
0
0
0
0
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
-1.75
0.42
0.41
0.4
