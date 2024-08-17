iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

S T Services Ltd Share Price

9.44
(0.00%)
Jan 4, 2019|02:15:01 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

S T Services Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Finance

Open

9.44

Prev. Close

9.44

Turnover(Lac.)

0

Day's High

9.44

Day's Low

9.44

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

8.27

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

4.72

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

S T Services Ltd Corporate Action

5 Sep 2023

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

5 Sep 2023

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 05 Sep, 2023

arrow

S T Services Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

S T Services Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|07:48 AM
Sep-2023Jun-2023Mar-2023Dec-2022
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 10.41%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 10.41%

Non-Promoter- 89.58%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 89.58%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

S T Services Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Equity Capital

5

5

5

5

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-0.86

0.21

0.2

0.21

Net Worth

4.14

5.21

5.2

5.21

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

0

0

0

0

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Profit before tax

0

0

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

0.17

-0.04

0.43

0.03

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

0

Op profit growth

0

0

0

0

EBIT growth

0

0

0

0

Net profit growth

0

0

0

0

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

S T Services Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Bajaj Finance Ltd

BAJFINANCE

7,411.5

33.714,58,769.235,613.710.4814,146.541,279.64

Bajaj Finserv Ltd

BAJAJFINSV

1,700.5

174.772,71,512.39907.570.061,217.1151.99

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd

IRFC

153.65

30.852,00,797.591,612.650.986,899.6639.38

Jio Financial Services Ltd

JIOFIN

307.35

370.31,95,268.19304.830382.7739.05

Power Finance Corporation Ltd

PFC

464.6

9.831,53,322.734,370.442.9113,206.57260.36

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT S T Services Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

Goutam Kumar Mondal

Independent Director

Shiv Kumar Jaria

Independent Director

Sushanta Mondal

Independent Director

Mita Garwal

Company Secretary

Shweta Almal

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by S T Services Ltd

Summary

ST Services Limited (STSL), was incorporated as M/s ST Services Private Limited on July 7, 1989. Name of the Company was changed to M/s ST Services Limited w.e.f. 29th March, 1996. The Registrar of Companies, Kolkata issued a fresh Certificate of Incorporation for the Change in the Name of the Company from ST Services Private Limited to ST Services Limited pursuant to the conversion of the Private Limited Company to a Public Limited Company. Company is presently listed on BSE Limited, M/s The Calcutta Stock Exchange Limited, M/s Jaipur Sock Exchange Limited and M/s Ahmedabad Stock Exchange Limited.The Company is presently engaged in Managerial Services, Software Services, dealing in Share and Securities and Corporate Advisory Services. The Company was promoted by Naresh Kumar Tharad and Sashi Tharad. Keeping in view the growth story of NBFC sector, the Company had applied to Reserve Bank of India for obtaining Certificate of Registration for carrying on NBFC business and it was registered with Reserve Bank of India as NBFC.To get the total required funds, Company came out with Public Issue of 34,00,000 Equity Shares of Rs. 10/- each for cash at par aggregating Rs. 3.40 Crores, and promoters contributed was worth Rs. 84 lacs.
Read More

QUICKLINKS FOR S T Services Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.