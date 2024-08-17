S T Services Ltd Summary

ST Services Limited (STSL), was incorporated as M/s ST Services Private Limited on July 7, 1989. Name of the Company was changed to M/s ST Services Limited w.e.f. 29th March, 1996. The Registrar of Companies, Kolkata issued a fresh Certificate of Incorporation for the Change in the Name of the Company from ST Services Private Limited to ST Services Limited pursuant to the conversion of the Private Limited Company to a Public Limited Company. Company is presently listed on BSE Limited, M/s The Calcutta Stock Exchange Limited, M/s Jaipur Sock Exchange Limited and M/s Ahmedabad Stock Exchange Limited.The Company is presently engaged in Managerial Services, Software Services, dealing in Share and Securities and Corporate Advisory Services. The Company was promoted by Naresh Kumar Tharad and Sashi Tharad. Keeping in view the growth story of NBFC sector, the Company had applied to Reserve Bank of India for obtaining Certificate of Registration for carrying on NBFC business and it was registered with Reserve Bank of India as NBFC.To get the total required funds, Company came out with Public Issue of 34,00,000 Equity Shares of Rs. 10/- each for cash at par aggregating Rs. 3.40 Crores, and promoters contributed was worth Rs. 84 lacs.