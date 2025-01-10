To the members of S V Global Mill Limited

Report on the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Opinion

We have audited the standalone financial statements of M/s S V Global Mill Limited ("the Company"), which comprise the balance sheet as at 31st March 2024, and the statement of profit and loss (including other comprehensive income), statement of changes in equity and statement of cash flows for the year then ended, and notes to the standalone financial statements, including a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information.

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid standalone financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024, and its loss, changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors

Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the standalone financial statements under the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.

Emphasis of Matter

We draw attention to the following matter in the Notes to the statement:

(i). Note No. 31 regarding the non-recognition of additional compensation in the books of accounts due to the pendency of the appeal before Honble Supreme Court of India arising out of the dismissal of the Special Leave Petition filed before the Honble High Court of Karnataka, by the Government of Karnataka against the order of the II Additional City Civil and Session Judge in the matter of granting additional compensation in respect of the 3 acres and 16 guntas of land compulsory acquired during the financial year 2013-14 by the Special Land Acquisition Officer, Government of Karnataka

Our opinion is not modified in respect of the above matters.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the standalone financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters.

We have determined that there are no key audit matters to communicate in our report.

Information Other than the Standalone Financial Statements and Auditors Report Thereon

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the matters included in the Management Discussion and Analysis, Boards Report including Annexures to Boards Report, Business Responsibility Report, Corporate Governance and Shareholders Information, but does not include the standalone financial statements and our auditors report thereon. The other information is expected to be made available to us after the date of this auditors report.

Our opinion on the standalone financial statements does not cover the other information and we will not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the standalone financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information identified above when it becomes available and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the standalone financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit, or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

If, based on the work we have performed on the other information that we obtained prior to the date of this auditors report, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

When we read the other information, if we conclude that there is a material misstatement therein, we are required to communicate the matter to those charged with governance and in case the material misstatement remains uncorrected suitable action would be resorted to including bring to the attention of the users the matters of such material misstatement.

Responsibilities of Management and Those Charged with Governance for the Standalone Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") with respect to the preparation of these standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance, changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the accounting Standards specified under section 133 of the Act. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the standalone financial statements, the Board of Directors is responsible for assessing the

Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless the Board of Directors either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

Those Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the standalone financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these standalone financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Companies Act, 2013, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the standalone financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the standalone financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the standalone financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 (‘the Order) issued by the Central

Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of Section 143 of the Act, we give in Annexure - I a statement on the matters specified in the paragraph 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

2. As required by Section 143 (3) of the Act, we report that:

a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books.

c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss (including other comprehensive income), the Statement of Changes in Equity and the Cash Flow Statement dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account.

d) In our opinion, the aforesaid standalone financial statements comply with the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014.

e) On the basis of written representations received from the directors as on March 31, 2024, and taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on March 31, 2024, from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164(2) of the Act.

f) With respect to the adequacy of internal financial control systems and the operating effectiveness of such controls, we give our Report in Annexure II g) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in its standalone financial statements Refer Note 30 & 31 to the standalone financial statements;

ii. The company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses.

iii. There were no amounts which were required to be transferred, to the Investor Education and Protection

Fund by the Company.

iv. (a) The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, other than as disclosed in the notes to the accounts, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the company to or in any other person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the

Ultimate Beneficiaries;

(b) The management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, other than as disclosed in the notes to the accounts, no funds have been received by the company from any person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries; and

(c) Based on such audit procedures that we have considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstance; nothing has come to their notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (a) and (b) contain any material misstatement.

v. The Company has not declared or paid any dividend during the year and accordingly reporting on the compliance with section 123 of the Act, is not applicable for the year under consideration.

Place: Chennai P. B. Vijayaraghavan & Co., Date: 17th May 2024 Chartered Accountants UDIN: 24226831BKAQND5797 FRN: 004721S Sd./- K. Srinivasan Partner M. No. 226831

Annexure - I to Independent Auditors Report

Statement of matters specified in Para 3 & 4 of the order referred to in sub-section (11) of section 143

(i). Property Plant and Equipment a) (A) The company is maintaining proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant & Equipment; (B) The company does not own any intangible asset and hence the reporting requirement of this sub-clause does not apply to the company.

b) As per the information and explanation given to us, the Property, Plant and Equipment have been physically verified by the management at regular intervals, which in our opinion, is reasonable. According to the information and explanations given to us, based on the records examined by us, no material discrepancies were noticed on such verification

c) According to the information and explanations given to us, based on the records examined by us, the company have title deeds of immovable properties and the same are held in the name of the company.

d) According to the information and explanations given to us, based on the records examined by us, the company has not revalued any of its Property, Plant and Equipment (including Right to Use asset). As the company does not own any intangible asset, the reporting requirement of this subclause does not apply to intangible asset.

e) According to the information and explanations given to us, based on the records examined by us, no proceedings have been initiated or are pending against the company under Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 and rules made thereunder as the company does not hold any benami property.

(ii). Inventory a) In our opinion and according to the explanations provided to us, physical verification of inventory has been conducted at reasonable intervals by the management and the coverage and procedure of such verification by the management are appropriate. According to the information and explanation given to us and based on the examination of the records of the Company, discrepancies of 10% or more were not noticed on such verification.

b) The company has not been sanctioned any working capital limits by bank or financial institutions at any point of time of the year and hence the reporting requirements of this sub-clause does not apply to the company.

(iii). Investments, providing any guarantee or security

The company during the year has granted loan to its subsidiary company

Particulars Guarantees Security Loans Advances in the nature of loans Aggregate amount granted/provided during the year - - - - - Subsidiaries - - 900.00 - - Joint Venture - - - - - Associates - - - - - Others - - - - Balance Outstanding as at balance sheet date in respect of above cases - Subsidiaries - Joint Venture - - 1600.00 - - Associates - - - - - Others - - - - - - - -

a) The company has not made any investment, provided guarantees or given security during the year. The terms and conditions of the grant of loans and advances are not prejudicial to the interest of the company.

b) According to the information and explanations given to us, in respect of loans, and, advances in the nature of loans, the schedule of repayment of principal and payment of interest has been stipulated while granting such loans and advances in the nature of loans and the repayment and/or receipts are regular.

c) No amounts are overdue for more than ninety days.

d) As per the information and explanation given to us, no loan or advance in the nature of loan granted which has fallen due during the year, has been granted or extended or fresh loans granted to settle the overdues of existing loans given to those parties.

e) The company has not granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans that are repayable on demand or without specifying any terms or period of repayment to promoters, related parties as defined in clause (76) of section 2 of the Companies Act, 2013.

(iv). Compliance with section 185 & 186 in respect of Loans, Investments, Guarantees and Securities

In respect of loans advanced, guarantees given or security or investment made, the company has complied with the provisions of section 185 and/or section 186 of the Companies Act.

(v). Acceptance of Public Deposits

In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, based on the examination of records, the company has not accepted deposits from public and there are no amounts which are deemed to be deposits and hence the provisions of sections 73 to 76 or other relevant provisions of the Companies Act and the rules made thereunder. Accordingly, the reporting requirements of clause(v) of paragraph 3 of the Order is not applicable to the company.

(vi). Maintenance of Cost Records

In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the requirement for maintenance of cost records pursuant to the Companies (Cost Records and Audit) Rules, 2014 specified by the Central Government of India under section 148 (1) of the Act, is not applicable to the company for the year under audit.

(vii). Statutory dues

a) The company has generally been regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues including, Goods and Service Tax, Provident Fund, employee state insurance, income tax, sales tax, service tax, duty of customs, duty of excise, value added tax, cess and any other statutory dues to the appropriate authorities and based on information and explanation given to us, and examination of records, there are no outstanding of statutory dues as at 31st March 2024 for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

b) According to the information and explanations given to us, there are no dues of statutory dues referred to in (a) above which have not been deposited by the Company on account of any dispute except other than those stated below.

Name of the Statute Nature of Dues Amount (Rs. In crore) Period to which the amount relates Forum where dispute is pending Remarks Wealth Tax Act, 1957 Tax on Assessment 12.63 FY 2010-11 to FY 2014-15 Commissioner of Wealth Tax (Appeals) Rs. 2.00 crore deposited under protest

(viii). Transactions not recorded in books and disclosed as income during the year under Income Tax Act,

1961

According to the information and explanations given to us and the based on the examination of records, the company has not surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the income tax assessments under Income Tax Act, 1961, any amounts that were previously unrecorded as income.

(ix). Repayment of Loans

a) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the company has not defaulted in repayment of loans or other borrowings or in the payment of interest thereon to any lender. b) The Company has not been declared wilful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or any government authority.

c) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the company has not availed any term loans and hence the reporting requirements of sub clause (c) of clause (ix) of paragraph 3 of the Order is not applicable to the company.

d) According to the information and explanations given to us, and the procedures performed by us, and on an overall examination of the Standalone Financial Statements of the company, we report that no funds raised on short-term basis have been used for long-term purposes by the company.

e) According to the information and explanations given to us and on an overall examination of the Standalone Financial Statements of the company, we report that the company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries, associates or joint ventures.

f) According to the information and explanations given to us and procedures performed by us, we report that the company has not raised loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries, joint ventures or associate companies.

(x). Raising of monies through Public Offer and Preferential Allotment or Private Placement

a) The Company has not raised monies by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) during the year. Accordingly, the reporting requirements of sub clause (a) of clause (x) of paragraph 3 of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

b) The company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or convertible debentures (fully or partially or optionally convertible) during the year under review as referred to in section 42 and section 62 of the Companies Act, 2013. Accordingly, the reporting requirements of sub clause (b) of clause (x) of paragraph 3 of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(xi). Frauds Noticed/ Reported

a) According to the information and explanations given to us, no fraud by the company or any fraud on the Company has been noticed or reported during the year.

b) No report under sub-section (12) of section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 has been filed by the Auditors in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government.

c) The Auditor has considered whistle blower complaints, if any, received during the year by the company.

(xii). Compliance with Net Owned Funds Ratio & unencumbered term deposits

The company is not a Nidhi company and hence the provisions para 3(xii) (a) to (c) of the Order referred to in

Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of Section 143 of the Act does not apply to the company.

(xiii). Transaction with Related Parties

According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of records of the company, transactions with related parties are in compliance with Section 177 & 188 of the Act where applicable and details of such transactions have been disclosed in the Standalone Financial Statements as required by the applicable accounting standards.

(xiv). System of Internal Audit a) The company has a system of internal audit to commensurate with the size and nature of its business b) The report of the Internal Auditors for the period under audit were considered by the Statutory Auditor.

(xv). Non-cash transactions

The company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with directors or persons connected with them as referred to in section 192 of the Companies Act, 2013.

(xvi). Registration with Reserve Bank of India

The company is not carrying any activities which require registration under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934 and hence the provisions para 3(xvi) (a) to (d) of the Order referred to in Companies

(Auditors Report) Order, 2020 issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of Section 143 of the Act does not apply to the company.

(xvii). Cash Losses

The company has not incurred any cash losses in the financial year and in the immediately preceding financial year.

(xviii). Resignation of Statutory Auditors

There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors during the year.

(xix). Financial Ratios, ageing, realisation of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities

On the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the Standalone Financial Statements, the auditors knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans, we are of the opinion that no material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that company is capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

(xx). Transfer of unspent CSR Expenditure to fund referred to Schedule VII to the Companies Act

The company is not covered under section 135 of the Companies Act, 2013 during the year and hence clause (xx) of paragraph 3 of the Order is not applicable.

(xxi). Qualifications or Adverse Remarks in CARO of companies included in consolidated financial statements

There are no qualifications or adverse remarks in CARO of companies included in the consolidated financial statements for the period under audit.

Place: Chennai P. B. Vijayaraghavan & Co., Date: 17th May 2024 Chartered Accountants UDIN: 24226831BKAQND5797 FRN: 004721S Sd./- K. Srinivasan Partner M. No. 226831

Annexure II to Independent Auditors Report

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies

Act, 2013 ("the Act")

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of S V Global Mill Limited ("the Company") as of March 31, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the standalone financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal

Financial Controls over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") and the Standards on Auditing, issued by

ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of Internal Financial Controls and, both issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of the standalone financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of standalone financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the standalone financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at March 31, 2024, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.