Summary

S V Global Mill Limited was incorporated on 30 October, 2007. The Company is engaged in the business of real estate. Following the Scheme of Arrangement between Binny Limited, the Company and Binny Mills Limited, Binny Limiteds Properties undertakings assets and liabilities got demerged into the Company and the Agencies and Services undertakings demerged to Binny Mills Limited in 2009-10 as a going concern effective from 01 January, 2010. In terms of the said Demerger Scheme, S.V. Global Mill Limited and Binny Mills Limited were allotted shares in terms of the Scheme, in the ratio of 7 (Seven) equity shares of face value of Rs.5/- each credited as fully paid up for every 7 (Seven) equity shares of Rs.5/- each fully paid-up in S.V. Global Mill Limited. 1 (One) equity share of face value of Rs.10/- each credited as fully paid up for every 7 (Seven) equity shares of Rs.5/- each fully paid-up in Binny Mills Limited.On 14th September, 2016 the Company acquired 100% controlling stake in PSB Lending Tree Private Limited, Chennai, a Non-Banking Financial Company undertaking for a consideration of Rs 237.50 lakhs in cash and after completing all procedural formalities including change in the name of the Company, the Reserve Bank of India, Chennai accorded its Certificate of Registration on 30.01.2017 to SV Global Finance Private Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company.

