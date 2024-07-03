SectorRealty
Open₹150.5
Prev. Close₹150.5
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.22
Day's High₹150.5
Day's Low₹150.5
52 Week's High₹176.9
52 Week's Low₹84.02
Book Value₹32.83
Face Value₹5
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)272.15
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
9.04
9.04
9.04
9.04
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
50.97
51.02
50.79
50.11
Net Worth
60.01
60.06
59.83
59.15
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
0.75
0.69
0.87
10.64
yoy growth (%)
8.18
-21.09
-91.74
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-1.02
-1.31
-0.95
-0.72
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
0.97
0.32
-0.27
10.65
Depreciation
-0.31
-0.33
-0.33
-0.31
Tax paid
-0.26
-0.04
-0.18
-2.66
Working capital
0.5
0.22
-97.43
-5.46
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
8.18
-21.09
-91.74
0
Op profit growth
33.4
-26.48
-204.78
-191.05
EBIT growth
196.97
-217.44
-102.62
390.41
Net profit growth
190.72
-149.87
-108.19
287.22
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
6.1
6.87
6.47
6.41
6.62
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
6.1
6.87
6.47
6.41
6.62
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
3.71
0.19
0.86
0.01
0.05
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
DLF Ltd
DLF
827.75
|186.01
|2,04,893.93
|192.36
|0.6
|903.58
|113.2
Macrotech Developers Ltd
LODHA
1,398.7
|73.81
|1,39,441.55
|385.1
|0.16
|2,560.5
|172.74
Godrej Properties Ltd
GODREJPROP
2,729.9
|80.77
|82,220.08
|206.3
|0
|663.47
|571.46
Oberoi Realty Ltd
OBEROIRLTY
2,252.7
|43.68
|81,908.68
|463.85
|0.18
|1,009.56
|377.22
Prestige Estates Projects Ltd
PRESTIGE
1,660.1
|0
|71,505.53
|18.4
|0.1
|1,178.3
|271.87
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
E SHANMUGAM
Non Executive Director
S Valli
Independent Director
N Bala Baskar
Non Executive Director
D. Kuppan
Independent Director
S. Muthu Selvam
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
D Krishnamoorthy
Additional Director
SINNASAMY KRISHNAMOORTHY
Independent Director
S K BHASKARAN
Reports by S V Global Mill Ltd
Summary
S V Global Mill Limited was incorporated on 30 October, 2007. The Company is engaged in the business of real estate. Following the Scheme of Arrangement between Binny Limited, the Company and Binny Mills Limited, Binny Limiteds Properties undertakings assets and liabilities got demerged into the Company and the Agencies and Services undertakings demerged to Binny Mills Limited in 2009-10 as a going concern effective from 01 January, 2010. In terms of the said Demerger Scheme, S.V. Global Mill Limited and Binny Mills Limited were allotted shares in terms of the Scheme, in the ratio of 7 (Seven) equity shares of face value of Rs.5/- each credited as fully paid up for every 7 (Seven) equity shares of Rs.5/- each fully paid-up in S.V. Global Mill Limited. 1 (One) equity share of face value of Rs.10/- each credited as fully paid up for every 7 (Seven) equity shares of Rs.5/- each fully paid-up in Binny Mills Limited.On 14th September, 2016 the Company acquired 100% controlling stake in PSB Lending Tree Private Limited, Chennai, a Non-Banking Financial Company undertaking for a consideration of Rs 237.50 lakhs in cash and after completing all procedural formalities including change in the name of the Company, the Reserve Bank of India, Chennai accorded its Certificate of Registration on 30.01.2017 to SV Global Finance Private Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company.
The S V Global Mill Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹150.5 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of S V Global Mill Ltd is ₹272.15 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of S V Global Mill Ltd is 0 and 4.58 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a S V Global Mill Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of S V Global Mill Ltd is ₹84.02 and ₹176.9 as of 06 Jan ‘25
S V Global Mill Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 32.75%, 3 Years at 28.16%, 1 Year at 61.39%, 6 Month at 60.06%, 3 Month at 5.17% and 1 Month at 11.48%.
