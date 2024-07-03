iifl-logo-icon 1
S V Global Mill Ltd Share Price

150.5
(0.00%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:00 PM

  • Open150.5
  • Day's High150.5
  • 52 Wk High176.9
  • Prev. Close150.5
  • Day's Low150.5
  • 52 Wk Low 84.02
  • Turnover (lac)0.22
  • P/E0
  • Face Value5
  • Book Value32.83
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)272.15
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

S V Global Mill Ltd KEY RATIOS

S V Global Mill Ltd Corporate Action

21 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

17 May 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 17 May, 2024

19 Jun 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

S V Global Mill Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

S V Global Mill Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|06:19 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 68.89%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 68.89%

Non-Promoter- 2.22%

Institutions: 2.22%

Non-Institutions: 28.88%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

S V Global Mill Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

9.04

9.04

9.04

9.04

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

50.97

51.02

50.79

50.11

Net Worth

60.01

60.06

59.83

59.15

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

0.75

0.69

0.87

10.64

yoy growth (%)

8.18

-21.09

-91.74

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-1.02

-1.31

-0.95

-0.72

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

0.97

0.32

-0.27

10.65

Depreciation

-0.31

-0.33

-0.33

-0.31

Tax paid

-0.26

-0.04

-0.18

-2.66

Working capital

0.5

0.22

-97.43

-5.46

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

8.18

-21.09

-91.74

0

Op profit growth

33.4

-26.48

-204.78

-191.05

EBIT growth

196.97

-217.44

-102.62

390.41

Net profit growth

190.72

-149.87

-108.19

287.22

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

6.1

6.87

6.47

6.41

6.62

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

6.1

6.87

6.47

6.41

6.62

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

3.71

0.19

0.86

0.01

0.05

S V Global Mill Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

DLF Ltd

DLF

827.75

186.012,04,893.93192.360.6903.58113.2

Macrotech Developers Ltd

LODHA

1,398.7

73.811,39,441.55385.10.162,560.5172.74

Godrej Properties Ltd

GODREJPROP

2,729.9

80.7782,220.08206.30663.47571.46

Oberoi Realty Ltd

OBEROIRLTY

2,252.7

43.6881,908.68463.850.181,009.56377.22

Prestige Estates Projects Ltd

PRESTIGE

1,660.1

071,505.5318.40.11,178.3271.87

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT S V Global Mill Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

E SHANMUGAM

Non Executive Director

S Valli

Independent Director

N Bala Baskar

Non Executive Director

D. Kuppan

Independent Director

S. Muthu Selvam

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

D Krishnamoorthy

Additional Director

SINNASAMY KRISHNAMOORTHY

Independent Director

S K BHASKARAN

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by S V Global Mill Ltd

Summary

S V Global Mill Limited was incorporated on 30 October, 2007. The Company is engaged in the business of real estate. Following the Scheme of Arrangement between Binny Limited, the Company and Binny Mills Limited, Binny Limiteds Properties undertakings assets and liabilities got demerged into the Company and the Agencies and Services undertakings demerged to Binny Mills Limited in 2009-10 as a going concern effective from 01 January, 2010. In terms of the said Demerger Scheme, S.V. Global Mill Limited and Binny Mills Limited were allotted shares in terms of the Scheme, in the ratio of 7 (Seven) equity shares of face value of Rs.5/- each credited as fully paid up for every 7 (Seven) equity shares of Rs.5/- each fully paid-up in S.V. Global Mill Limited. 1 (One) equity share of face value of Rs.10/- each credited as fully paid up for every 7 (Seven) equity shares of Rs.5/- each fully paid-up in Binny Mills Limited.On 14th September, 2016 the Company acquired 100% controlling stake in PSB Lending Tree Private Limited, Chennai, a Non-Banking Financial Company undertaking for a consideration of Rs 237.50 lakhs in cash and after completing all procedural formalities including change in the name of the Company, the Reserve Bank of India, Chennai accorded its Certificate of Registration on 30.01.2017 to SV Global Finance Private Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company.
Company FAQs

What is the S V Global Mill Ltd share price today?

The S V Global Mill Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹150.5 today.

What is the Market Cap of S V Global Mill Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of S V Global Mill Ltd is ₹272.15 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of S V Global Mill Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of S V Global Mill Ltd is 0 and 4.58 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of S V Global Mill Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a S V Global Mill Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of S V Global Mill Ltd is ₹84.02 and ₹176.9 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of S V Global Mill Ltd?

S V Global Mill Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 32.75%, 3 Years at 28.16%, 1 Year at 61.39%, 6 Month at 60.06%, 3 Month at 5.17% and 1 Month at 11.48%.

What is the shareholding pattern of S V Global Mill Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of S V Global Mill Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 68.89 %
Institutions - 2.22 %
Public - 28.89 %

