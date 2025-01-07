Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
0.75
0.69
0.87
10.64
yoy growth (%)
8.18
-21.09
-91.74
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-1.02
-1.31
-0.95
-0.72
As % of sales
137.26
190.14
108.77
6.77
Other costs
-3.79
-2.42
-4.07
-5.96
As % of sales (Other Cost)
505.84
350.27
463.98
55.98
Operating profit
-4.07
-3.05
-4.15
3.96
OPM
-543.1
-440.42
-472.76
37.24
Depreciation
-0.31
-0.33
-0.33
-0.31
Interest expense
0
0
0
0
Other income
5.36
3.72
4.21
7
Profit before tax
0.97
0.32
-0.27
10.65
Taxes
-0.26
-0.04
-0.18
-2.66
Tax rate
-27.62
-13.23
65.34
-25.02
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
0.7
0.28
-0.46
7.99
Exceptional items
-0.03
-0.05
0
-2.33
Net profit
0.67
0.23
-0.46
5.65
yoy growth (%)
190.72
-149.87
-108.19
287.22
NPM
89.64
33.35
-52.77
53.13
