S V Global Mill Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

150.5
(0.00%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:40:00 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

0.75

0.69

0.87

10.64

yoy growth (%)

8.18

-21.09

-91.74

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-1.02

-1.31

-0.95

-0.72

As % of sales

137.26

190.14

108.77

6.77

Other costs

-3.79

-2.42

-4.07

-5.96

As % of sales (Other Cost)

505.84

350.27

463.98

55.98

Operating profit

-4.07

-3.05

-4.15

3.96

OPM

-543.1

-440.42

-472.76

37.24

Depreciation

-0.31

-0.33

-0.33

-0.31

Interest expense

0

0

0

0

Other income

5.36

3.72

4.21

7

Profit before tax

0.97

0.32

-0.27

10.65

Taxes

-0.26

-0.04

-0.18

-2.66

Tax rate

-27.62

-13.23

65.34

-25.02

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

0.7

0.28

-0.46

7.99

Exceptional items

-0.03

-0.05

0

-2.33

Net profit

0.67

0.23

-0.46

5.65

yoy growth (%)

190.72

-149.87

-108.19

287.22

NPM

89.64

33.35

-52.77

53.13

