S V Global Mill Ltd Balance Sheet

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
9.04
9.04
9.04
9.04
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
50.97
51.02
50.79
50.11
Net Worth
60.01
60.06
59.83
59.15
Minority Interest
Debt
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0.48
0.36
0.3
0.25
Total Liabilities
60.49
60.42
60.13
59.4
Fixed Assets
8.84
8.71
8.29
8.09
Intangible Assets
Investments
13.31
13.31
13.31
13.31
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
27.79
28.79
28.52
22.81
Inventories
9.13
9.13
9.13
9.13
Inventory Days
4,441.46
4,804.97
Sundry Debtors
0
0
0
0
Debtor Days
0
0
Other Current Assets
19.28
20.31
20.31
13.99
Sundry Creditors
-0.32
-0.33
-0.59
0
Creditor Days
287.01
0
Other Current Liabilities
-0.3
-0.32
-0.33
-0.31
Cash
10.55
9.62
10.02
15.2
Total Assets
60.49
60.43
60.14
59.41
Invest wise with Expert advice
