S V Global Mill Ltd Quarterly Results

|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
|Sept-2023
Gross Sales
1.61
1.76
1.55
1.46
1.47
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
1.61
1.76
1.55
1.46
1.47
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.64
0.67
0.54
3.11
0.04
Total Income
2.25
2.43
2.1
4.57
1.51
Total Expenditure
1.7
1.16
4.32
1.2
1.02
PBIDT
0.54
1.27
-2.22
3.37
0.49
Interest
0
0.63
0.02
0
0.01
PBDT
0.54
0.64
-2.24
3.37
0.48
Depreciation
0.17
0
-0.16
0.1
0.1
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0.41
0
0
0.91
0.15
Deferred Tax
0
0
0.11
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
-0.04
0.64
-2.19
2.35
0.23
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-0.02
0.66
-2.17
2.37
0.25
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
-0.01
-0.01
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-0.02
0.66
-2.17
2.38
0.26
EPS (Unit Curr.)
-0.01
0.36
-1.2
1.31
0.14
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
9.04
9.04
9.04
9.04
9.04
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
33.54
72.15
-143.22
230.82
33.33
PBDTM(%)
33.54
36.36
-144.51
230.82
32.65
PATM(%)
-2.48
36.36
-141.29
160.95
15.64
