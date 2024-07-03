iifl-logo-icon 1
S V Global Mill Ltd Quarterly Results

150.5
(0.00%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Sept-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023Sept-2023

Gross Sales

1.61

1.76

1.55

1.46

1.47

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

1.61

1.76

1.55

1.46

1.47

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.64

0.67

0.54

3.11

0.04

Total Income

2.25

2.43

2.1

4.57

1.51

Total Expenditure

1.7

1.16

4.32

1.2

1.02

PBIDT

0.54

1.27

-2.22

3.37

0.49

Interest

0

0.63

0.02

0

0.01

PBDT

0.54

0.64

-2.24

3.37

0.48

Depreciation

0.17

0

-0.16

0.1

0.1

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0.41

0

0

0.91

0.15

Deferred Tax

0

0

0.11

0

0

Reported Profit After Tax

-0.04

0.64

-2.19

2.35

0.23

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

-0.02

0.66

-2.17

2.37

0.25

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

-0.01

-0.01

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

-0.02

0.66

-2.17

2.38

0.26

EPS (Unit Curr.)

-0.01

0.36

-1.2

1.31

0.14

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

9.04

9.04

9.04

9.04

9.04

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

33.54

72.15

-143.22

230.82

33.33

PBDTM(%)

33.54

36.36

-144.51

230.82

32.65

PATM(%)

-2.48

36.36

-141.29

160.95

15.64

