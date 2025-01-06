iifl-logo-icon 1
S V Global Mill Ltd Cash Flow Statement

150.5
(0.00%)
Jan 6, 2025

S V Global Mill FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

0.97

0.32

-0.27

10.65

Depreciation

-0.31

-0.33

-0.33

-0.31

Tax paid

-0.26

-0.04

-0.18

-2.66

Working capital

0.5

0.22

-97.43

-5.46

Other operating items

Operating

0.88

0.17

-98.23

2.21

Capital expenditure

0.52

0.72

0.2

0.54

Free cash flow

1.4

0.89

-98.03

2.76

Equity raised

100.22

99.75

214.92

322.08

Investing

0

0

0

10.95

Financing

0

0

0

0

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

101.63

100.65

116.89

335.8

