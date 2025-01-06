S V Global Mill Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
0.97
0.32
-0.27
10.65
Depreciation
-0.31
-0.33
-0.33
-0.31
Tax paid
-0.26
-0.04
-0.18
-2.66
Working capital
0.5
0.22
-97.43
-5.46
Other operating items
Operating
0.88
0.17
-98.23
2.21
Capital expenditure
0.52
0.72
0.2
0.54
Free cash flow
1.4
0.89
-98.03
2.76
Equity raised
100.22
99.75
214.92
322.08
Investing
0
0
0
10.95
Financing
0
0
0
0
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
101.63
100.65
116.89
335.8
No Record Found
