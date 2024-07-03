S V Global Mill Ltd Nine Monthly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2023
|Dec-2022
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
|Dec-2019
Gross Sales
4.54
5.19
4.79
4.64
5.05
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
4.54
5.19
4.79
4.64
5.05
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
3.17
0.14
0.04
0
0.01
Total Income
7.71
5.34
4.83
4.64
5.06
Total Expenditure
3.41
3.84
3.18
2.72
3.62
PBIDT
4.3
1.49
1.65
1.92
1.44
Interest
0.02
0
0
0
0
PBDT
4.29
1.49
1.65
1.92
1.44
Depreciation
0.31
0.27
0.24
0.25
0.25
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
1.22
0.68
0.68
0.68
0.81
Deferred Tax
0
0
0
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
2.75
0.55
0.74
0.99
0.38
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
2.8
0.55
0.75
0.99
0.38
Extra-ordinary Items
-0.03
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
2.83
0.55
0.75
0.99
0.38
EPS (Unit Curr.)
1.55
0.3
0.42
0.55
0.21
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
9.04
9.04
9.04
9.04
9.04
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
94.71
28.7
34.44
41.37
28.51
PBDTM(%)
94.49
28.7
34.44
41.37
28.51
PATM(%)
60.57
10.59
15.44
21.33
7.52
No Record Found
