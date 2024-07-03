iifl-logo-icon 1
S V Global Mill Ltd Nine Monthly Results

143.6
(-4.58%)
Jan 8, 2025|03:42:00 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2023Dec-2022Dec-2021Dec-2020Dec-2019

Gross Sales

4.54

5.19

4.79

4.64

5.05

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

4.54

5.19

4.79

4.64

5.05

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

3.17

0.14

0.04

0

0.01

Total Income

7.71

5.34

4.83

4.64

5.06

Total Expenditure

3.41

3.84

3.18

2.72

3.62

PBIDT

4.3

1.49

1.65

1.92

1.44

Interest

0.02

0

0

0

0

PBDT

4.29

1.49

1.65

1.92

1.44

Depreciation

0.31

0.27

0.24

0.25

0.25

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

1.22

0.68

0.68

0.68

0.81

Deferred Tax

0

0

0

0

0

Reported Profit After Tax

2.75

0.55

0.74

0.99

0.38

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

2.8

0.55

0.75

0.99

0.38

Extra-ordinary Items

-0.03

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

2.83

0.55

0.75

0.99

0.38

EPS (Unit Curr.)

1.55

0.3

0.42

0.55

0.21

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

9.04

9.04

9.04

9.04

9.04

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

94.71

28.7

34.44

41.37

28.51

PBDTM(%)

94.49

28.7

34.44

41.37

28.51

PATM(%)

60.57

10.59

15.44

21.33

7.52

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR S V Global Mill Ltd

