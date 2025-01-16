iifl-logo-icon 1
S V Global Mill Ltd Peer Comparison

145.15
(4.99%)
Jan 16, 2025|12:00:00 AM

S V GLOBAL MILL LTD PEER COMPARISON

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

DLF Ltd

DLF

749.9

166.541,83,445.35192.360.67903.58113.2

Macrotech Developers Ltd

LODHA

1,178.3

59.531,12,459.46385.10.22,560.5172.74

Oberoi Realty Ltd

OBEROIRLTY

1,988.05

38.1171,453.29463.850.21,009.56377.22

Godrej Properties Ltd

GODREJPROP

2,405.6

69.9271,175.68206.30663.47571.46

Prestige Estates Projects Ltd

PRESTIGE

1,470.65

062,475.2718.40.121,178.3271.87

S V Global Mill: RELATED NEWS

No Record Found

