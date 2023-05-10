Further to our Letter No. SVGML/BM Int/Q4/FY23-24 dated 10.05.2023, we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today i.e., May 17, 2024, has approved the following: The 17th Annual General Meeting of the Members of the Company will be held on Friday, July 12, 2024, through Video Conferencing/Other Audio-Visual Means. Pursuant to Regulation 44 of SEBI(LODR), 2015, we hereby enclose the Scrutinizerss Report for the 17th Annual General Meeting held today i.e., July 12, 2024. This is for your information .... Read More.. Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI(LODR), 2015, we wish to inform you that the shareholders in their 17th AGM have appointed M/s. S. Viswanathan LLP, Chartered Accountants, Chennai as the Statutory Auditor for a term of 5 yrs from the conclusion of 17th AGM. This is for your information and records Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 12.07.2024)