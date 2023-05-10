iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

S V Global Mill Ltd AGM

152.15
(4.97%)
Jan 15, 2025|11:42:00 AM

S V Global Mill CORPORATE ACTIONS

16/01/2024calendar-icon
15/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAGM DateAnnouncement Date
AGM12 Jul 202417 May 2024
Further to our Letter No. SVGML/BM Int/Q4/FY23-24 dated 10.05.2023, we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today i.e., May 17, 2024, has approved the following: The 17th Annual General Meeting of the Members of the Company will be held on Friday, July 12, 2024, through Video Conferencing/Other Audio-Visual Means. Pursuant to Regulation 44 of SEBI(LODR), 2015, we hereby enclose the Scrutinizerss Report for the 17th Annual General Meeting held today i.e., July 12, 2024. This is for your information .... Read More.. Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI(LODR), 2015, we wish to inform you that the shareholders in their 17th AGM have appointed M/s. S. Viswanathan LLP, Chartered Accountants, Chennai as the Statutory Auditor for a term of 5 yrs from the conclusion of 17th AGM. This is for your information and records Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 12.07.2024)

S V Global Mill: Related News

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR S V Global Mill Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.