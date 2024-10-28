Board Meeting 28 Oct 2024 21 Oct 2024

S V GLOBAL MILL LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Un-Audited Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended September 30 2024. The Board of Directors at its meeting held today i.e., October 28, 2024, has approved the Standalone and Consolidated Un-Audited Financial Results along with Limited Review Report for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2024. Please find enclosed the results as attached. Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 28.10.2024)

Board Meeting 24 Jul 2024 17 Jul 2024

S V GLOBAL MILL LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended June 30 2024. The Board of Director at its meeting held on July 24, 2024, has approved the Standalone and Consolidated Unaudited Financial Results along with Limited Review Report for the Quarter ended June 30, 2024 The Board of Directors of the Company, at their meeting held today, i.e., July 24, 2024, have inter-alia considered and approved the following matters: 1. Approval of Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results along with Limited Review Report for the quarter ended June 30, 2024. 2. Appointment of Sri. T. V. Raghuram as the Chief Financial Officer of the company (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 24/07/2024)

Board Meeting 17 May 2024 10 May 2024

S V GLOBAL MILL LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 17/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended 31st March 2024. Pursuant to regulation 30 and 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosures Requirements) Regulation, 2015, we wish to inform that the Board of Directors at the Board meeting held today i.e., 17th May, 2024, has approved the Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the Quarter and Year ended 31st March, 2024. Further to our Letter No. SVGML/BM Int/Q4/FY23-24 dated 10.05.2023, we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today i.e., May 17, 2024, has approved the following: a) Annual Audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2024. b) The 17th Annual General Meeting of the Members of the Company will be held on Friday, July 12, 2024, through Video Conferencing/Other Audio-Visual Means. c) Re-appointment of M/s. Kalyanasundaram and Associates, Chartered Accountants, Chennai as the Internal Auditors of the Company for the FY 2024-25. d) Approval of Report of Board of Directors, Annual Report and annexures thereto for the Financial Year 2023-24. The meeting commenced at 12.15 P.M. from the Registered Office of the Company and concluded at 01.30 P.M. The Board of Directors in its Meeting held today i.e., 17th May, 2024, has appointed M/s. Kalyanasundaram and Associates, Chartered Accountants, Chennai as the Internal Auditors of the Company for the FY 2024-25. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 17.05.2024)

Board Meeting 22 Jan 2024 12 Jan 2024