Safal Herbs Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Equity Capital
10
10
10
10
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-1.05
-1.06
-1.02
-1.01
Net Worth
8.95
8.94
8.98
8.99
Minority Interest
Debt
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
8.95
8.94
8.98
8.99
Fixed Assets
0
0
0
0
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
8.92
8.93
8.94
8.97
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
0
0
Sundry Debtors
0.07
0.18
0.32
0.01
Debtor Days
0
343.52
2.05
Other Current Assets
8.86
8.8
8.8
8.97
Sundry Creditors
0
-0.04
-0.17
0
Creditor Days
0
182.5
0
Other Current Liabilities
-0.01
-0.01
-0.01
-0.01
Cash
0.03
0.02
0.03
0.03
Total Assets
8.95
8.95
8.97
9
No Record Found
