Safal Herbs Ltd Balance Sheet

1.38
(4.55%)
Mar 11, 2020|03:13:07 PM

FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017

Equity Capital

10

10

10

10

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-1.05

-1.06

-1.02

-1.01

Net Worth

8.95

8.94

8.98

8.99

Minority Interest

Debt

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

8.95

8.94

8.98

8.99

Fixed Assets

0

0

0

0

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

8.92

8.93

8.94

8.97

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

0

0

0

Sundry Debtors

0.07

0.18

0.32

0.01

Debtor Days

0

343.52

2.05

Other Current Assets

8.86

8.8

8.8

8.97

Sundry Creditors

0

-0.04

-0.17

0

Creditor Days

0

182.5

0

Other Current Liabilities

-0.01

-0.01

-0.01

-0.01

Cash

0.03

0.02

0.03

0.03

Total Assets

8.95

8.95

8.97

9

