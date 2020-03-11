Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Revenue
0
0.34
1.77
1.41
yoy growth (%)
-100
-80.84
25.56
-1.75
Raw materials
0
-0.31
-1.81
-1.24
As % of sales
0
93.23
102.09
88.1
Employee costs
-0.03
-0.03
-0.02
-0.05
As % of sales
0
8.97
1.46
3.53
Other costs
-0.02
-0.02
-0.06
-0.12
As % of sales (Other Cost)
0
7.83
3.83
8.93
Operating profit
-0.05
-0.03
-0.13
0
OPM
0
-10.04
-7.39
-0.57
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Interest expense
0
0
0
-3.24
Other income
0.05
0.02
0.15
0.02
Profit before tax
0
-0.01
0.02
0.01
Taxes
0
0
0
0
Tax rate
-25.99
0
-30.9
-30.9
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
0
-0.01
0.01
0.01
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
0
-0.01
0.01
0.01
yoy growth (%)
-113.49
-199.58
25.22
-59.93
NPM
0
-4.08
0.78
0.78
