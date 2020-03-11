iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Safal Herbs Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

1.38
(4.55%)
Mar 11, 2020|03:13:07 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Safal Herbs Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Revenue

0

0.34

1.77

1.41

yoy growth (%)

-100

-80.84

25.56

-1.75

Raw materials

0

-0.31

-1.81

-1.24

As % of sales

0

93.23

102.09

88.1

Employee costs

-0.03

-0.03

-0.02

-0.05

As % of sales

0

8.97

1.46

3.53

Other costs

-0.02

-0.02

-0.06

-0.12

As % of sales (Other Cost)

0

7.83

3.83

8.93

Operating profit

-0.05

-0.03

-0.13

0

OPM

0

-10.04

-7.39

-0.57

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Interest expense

0

0

0

-3.24

Other income

0.05

0.02

0.15

0.02

Profit before tax

0

-0.01

0.02

0.01

Taxes

0

0

0

0

Tax rate

-25.99

0

-30.9

-30.9

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

0

-0.01

0.01

0.01

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

0

-0.01

0.01

0.01

yoy growth (%)

-113.49

-199.58

25.22

-59.93

NPM

0

-4.08

0.78

0.78

Safal Herbs Ltd : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Safal Herbs Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.