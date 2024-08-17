SectorFMCG
Open₹1.35
Prev. Close₹1.32
Turnover(Lac.)₹0
Day's High₹1.38
Day's Low₹1.26
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹0.89
Face Value₹1
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)13.8
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Equity Capital
10
10
10
10
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-1.05
-1.06
-1.02
-1.01
Net Worth
8.95
8.94
8.98
8.99
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Revenue
0
0.34
1.77
1.41
yoy growth (%)
-100
-80.84
25.56
-1.75
Raw materials
0
-0.31
-1.81
-1.24
As % of sales
0
93.23
102.09
88.1
Employee costs
-0.03
-0.03
-0.02
-0.05
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Profit before tax
0
-0.01
0.02
0.01
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-0.02
0
4.01
0
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-100
-80.84
25.56
-1.75
Op profit growth
61.52
-73.98
1,509.45
-120.26
EBIT growth
-118.23
-168.81
24.97
-59.85
Net profit growth
-113.49
-199.58
25.22
-59.93
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Hindustan Unilever Ltd
HINDUNILVR
2,405.5
|55.64
|5,65,194.18
|2,612
|1.75
|15,319
|214.84
Varun Beverages Ltd
VBL
652.3
|98.83
|2,20,575.9
|492.34
|0.15
|3,086.84
|47.46
Nestle India Ltd
NESTLEIND
2,232.55
|67.78
|2,15,252.91
|986.36
|1.44
|5,074.76
|41.38
Britannia Industries Ltd
BRITANNIA
4,835.3
|55.32
|1,16,467.05
|514.41
|1.52
|4,391.88
|115.15
Godrej Consumer Products Ltd
GODREJCP
1,115.95
|82.48
|1,14,162.56
|392.54
|1.34
|2,277.7
|85.89
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Director
Sonia Saini
Director
Narender Kumar.
Additional Director
Priya Gautam
Company Secretary
Smita Chaturvedi
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Safal Herbs Ltd
Summary
Parikh Herbals (PHL) was incorporated as a private limited company on 27th Sep.94 and later on converted into a public limited company from 12th Jan.95. It has been promoted by Dhananjay V Parikh and Vipul V Shah.PHL is engaged in manufacturing and marketing of herbal based personal care product, toiletries & cosmetic and ointments etc. PHLs popular herbal personal care product is Amie with Tulsi and Neem. PHL has entered into a licensing arrangement with Aura Oil Industries for manufacturing 1000 MTPA of personal care products. Aura Oil Industry is manufacturing 50 MT per month of Amie beauty bar for the company. The company has also entered into licensing arrangement with another unit for manufacturing antiseptic cream. It is now in the process of obtaining loan license to manufacture per month 5 MT antiseptic cream in the premises of Phaaarmasia Ltd.During Aug.96, it came out with a public issue of 55,00,000 equity shares of Rs 10 each at par aggregating Rs 5.50 crs to finance the project for manufacturing facilities for personal care product, shampoos, ointments, talcum powder etc.
