Safal Herbs Ltd Share Price

1.38
(4.55%)
Mar 11, 2020|03:13:07 PM

Safal Herbs Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

FMCG

Open

1.35

Prev. Close

1.32

Turnover(Lac.)

0

Day's High

1.38

Day's Low

1.26

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

0.89

Face Value

1

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

13.8

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Safal Herbs Ltd Corporate Action

Safal Herbs Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Safal Herbs Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|10:10 AM
Sep-2021Jun-2021Mar-2021Dec-2020
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 9.61%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 9.61%

Non-Promoter- 387.38%

Institutions: 3.00%

Non-Institutions: 87.38%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Safal Herbs Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017

Equity Capital

10

10

10

10

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-1.05

-1.06

-1.02

-1.01

Net Worth

8.95

8.94

8.98

8.99

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Revenue

0

0.34

1.77

1.41

yoy growth (%)

-100

-80.84

25.56

-1.75

Raw materials

0

-0.31

-1.81

-1.24

As % of sales

0

93.23

102.09

88.1

Employee costs

-0.03

-0.03

-0.02

-0.05

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Profit before tax

0

-0.01

0.02

0.01

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

-0.02

0

4.01

0

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-100

-80.84

25.56

-1.75

Op profit growth

61.52

-73.98

1,509.45

-120.26

EBIT growth

-118.23

-168.81

24.97

-59.85

Net profit growth

-113.49

-199.58

25.22

-59.93

Safal Herbs Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Hindustan Unilever Ltd

HINDUNILVR

2,405.5

55.645,65,194.182,6121.7515,319214.84

Varun Beverages Ltd

VBL

652.3

98.832,20,575.9492.340.153,086.8447.46

Nestle India Ltd

NESTLEIND

2,232.55

67.782,15,252.91986.361.445,074.7641.38

Britannia Industries Ltd

BRITANNIA

4,835.3

55.321,16,467.05514.411.524,391.88115.15

Godrej Consumer Products Ltd

GODREJCP

1,115.95

82.481,14,162.56392.541.342,277.785.89

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Safal Herbs Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Director

Sonia Saini

Director

Narender Kumar.

Additional Director

Priya Gautam

Company Secretary

Smita Chaturvedi

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Safal Herbs Ltd

Summary

Summary

Parikh Herbals (PHL) was incorporated as a private limited company on 27th Sep.94 and later on converted into a public limited company from 12th Jan.95. It has been promoted by Dhananjay V Parikh and Vipul V Shah.PHL is engaged in manufacturing and marketing of herbal based personal care product, toiletries & cosmetic and ointments etc. PHLs popular herbal personal care product is Amie with Tulsi and Neem. PHL has entered into a licensing arrangement with Aura Oil Industries for manufacturing 1000 MTPA of personal care products. Aura Oil Industry is manufacturing 50 MT per month of Amie beauty bar for the company. The company has also entered into licensing arrangement with another unit for manufacturing antiseptic cream. It is now in the process of obtaining loan license to manufacture per month 5 MT antiseptic cream in the premises of Phaaarmasia Ltd.During Aug.96, it came out with a public issue of 55,00,000 equity shares of Rs 10 each at par aggregating Rs 5.50 crs to finance the project for manufacturing facilities for personal care product, shampoos, ointments, talcum powder etc.
