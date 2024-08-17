iifl-logo-icon 1
Safal Herbs Ltd Company Summary

1.38
(4.55%)
Mar 11, 2020|03:13:07 PM

Safal Herbs Ltd Summary

Parikh Herbals (PHL) was incorporated as a private limited company on 27th Sep.94 and later on converted into a public limited company from 12th Jan.95. It has been promoted by Dhananjay V Parikh and Vipul V Shah.PHL is engaged in manufacturing and marketing of herbal based personal care product, toiletries & cosmetic and ointments etc. PHLs popular herbal personal care product is Amie with Tulsi and Neem. PHL has entered into a licensing arrangement with Aura Oil Industries for manufacturing 1000 MTPA of personal care products. Aura Oil Industry is manufacturing 50 MT per month of Amie beauty bar for the company. The company has also entered into licensing arrangement with another unit for manufacturing antiseptic cream. It is now in the process of obtaining loan license to manufacture per month 5 MT antiseptic cream in the premises of Phaaarmasia Ltd.During Aug.96, it came out with a public issue of 55,00,000 equity shares of Rs 10 each at par aggregating Rs 5.50 crs to finance the project for manufacturing facilities for personal care product, shampoos, ointments, talcum powder etc.

