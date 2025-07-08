iifl-logo
Safal Securities Ltd Share Price Live

0.91
(-4.21%)
Oct 29, 2019|04:01:00 PM

  • Open0.91
  • Day's High0.91
  • 52 Wk High0
  • Prev. Close0.95
  • Day's Low0.91
  • 52 Wk Low 0
  • Turnover (lac)0
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value-0.4
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)0.46
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Safal Securities Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Finance

Open

0.91

Prev. Close

0.95

Turnover(Lac.)

0

Day's High

0.91

Day's Low

0.91

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

-0.4

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

0.46

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Safal Securities Ltd Corporate Action

No Record Found

Safal Securities Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Safal Securities Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

09 Jul, 2025|12:18 AM
Jun-2018Mar-2018Dec-2017Sep-2017
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 0.00%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 0.00%

Non-Promoter- 1000.00%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 100.00%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Safal Securities Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017

Equity Capital

5

5

5

5

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-5.2

-5.2

-5.19

-5.16

Net Worth

-0.2

-0.2

-0.19

-0.16

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

0

0

0

0

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Profit before tax

0

0

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

0.05

0.3

-1.4

1.3

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

0

Op profit growth

0

0

0

0

EBIT growth

0

0

0

0

Net profit growth

0

0

0

0

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

Safal Securities Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Bajaj Finance Ltd

BAJFINANCE

927.4

39.025,76,312.933,940.440.615,486.39141.6

Bajaj Finserv Ltd

BAJAJFINSV

2,017.5

206.713,22,358.827.570.0564.6452.39

Jio Financial Services Ltd

JIOFIN

328.8

382.332,08,895.9897.140.15151.5339.32

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd

IRFC

138.2

27.751,80,606.751,681.870.586,723.940.3

Bajaj Holdings & Investment Ltd

BAJAJHLDNG

13,878.9

119.561,54,458.2890.720.67138.021,740.67

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Safal Securities Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Director

SanjayKumar S Shah

Independent Director

Rajubhai B Desai

Independent Director

Mukesh B Desai

Independent Director

Arunaben N Ghanchi

Registered Office

No 9 Ankur Complex,

B/h Town Hall Ellisebridge,

Gujarat - 380006

Tel: 91-79-30071299

Website: -

Email: arrowsecurities2009@gmail.com

Registrar Office

9 ShivShakti Indl Es,

J R Boricha Marg, Lower Parel,

Mumbai - 400 011

Tel: 91-22-23016761/8261

Website: -

Email: -

Summary

Safal Securities Ltd (formerly known as Arrwow Securities Ltd) was incorporated as a public limited company on April 17, 1995 at Ahmedabad. It is in the process of expanding its activities in Fund and...
Read More

Reports by Safal Securities Ltd

Company FAQs

What is the Safal Securities Ltd share price today?

The Safal Securities Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹0.91 today.

What is the Market Cap of Safal Securities Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Safal Securities Ltd is ₹0.46 Cr. as of 29 Oct ‘19

What is the PE and PB ratio of Safal Securities Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Safal Securities Ltd is 0 and -2.25 as of 29 Oct ‘19

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Safal Securities Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Safal Securities Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Safal Securities Ltd is ₹0 and ₹0 as of 29 Oct ‘19

What is the CAGR of Safal Securities Ltd?

Safal Securities Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -33.84%, 3 Years at -49.58%, 1 Year at -4.21%, 6 Month at -4.21%, 3 Month at -1.09% and 1 Month at -4.21%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Safal Securities Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Safal Securities Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 0.00 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 100.00 %

