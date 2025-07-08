Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorFinance
Open₹0.91
Prev. Close₹0.95
Turnover(Lac.)₹0
Day's High₹0.91
Day's Low₹0.91
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹-0.4
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)0.46
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Equity Capital
5
5
5
5
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-5.2
-5.2
-5.19
-5.16
Net Worth
-0.2
-0.2
-0.19
-0.16
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
0
0
0
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
0.05
0.3
-1.4
1.3
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
0
Op profit growth
0
0
0
0
EBIT growth
0
0
0
0
Net profit growth
0
0
0
0
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Bajaj Finance Ltd
BAJFINANCE
927.4
|39.02
|5,76,312.93
|3,940.44
|0.6
|15,486.39
|141.6
Bajaj Finserv Ltd
BAJAJFINSV
2,017.5
|206.71
|3,22,358.82
|7.57
|0.05
|64.64
|52.39
Jio Financial Services Ltd
JIOFIN
328.8
|382.33
|2,08,895.98
|97.14
|0.15
|151.53
|39.32
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd
IRFC
138.2
|27.75
|1,80,606.75
|1,681.87
|0.58
|6,723.9
|40.3
Bajaj Holdings & Investment Ltd
BAJAJHLDNG
13,878.9
|119.56
|1,54,458.28
|90.72
|0.67
|138.02
|1,740.67
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Director
SanjayKumar S Shah
Independent Director
Rajubhai B Desai
Independent Director
Mukesh B Desai
Independent Director
Arunaben N Ghanchi
No 9 Ankur Complex,
B/h Town Hall Ellisebridge,
Gujarat - 380006
Tel: 91-79-30071299
Website: -
Email: arrowsecurities2009@gmail.com
9 ShivShakti Indl Es,
J R Boricha Marg, Lower Parel,
Mumbai - 400 011
Tel: 91-22-23016761/8261
Website: -
Email: -
Summary
Safal Securities Ltd (formerly known as Arrwow Securities Ltd) was incorporated as a public limited company on April 17, 1995 at Ahmedabad. It is in the process of expanding its activities in Fund and...
