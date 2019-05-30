To,

Your Directors present the Annual Report and the audited financial statements for the financial year ended March 31, 2020.

Pursuant to an application filed by Ontic Fineserve Limited before the Honble National Company Law Tribunal, Ahmedabad Bench ("NCLT") in terms of Section 9 of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016 read with the rules and regulations framed thereunder ("Code"), the NCLT had admitted the application and ordered the commencement of corporate insolvency resolution process ("CIR process") of the Safal Securities Limited ("Company"/ Corporate Debtor) vide its order dated November 29, 2019. ("Admission Order"). The NCLT had, pursuant to the Admission Order, appointed an interim resolution professional (IRP) Mr. Suhas Bhattbhatt for the Corporate Debtor vide its order dated November 29, 2019. In terms of the Admission Order, inter alia, the management of the affairs of the Corporate Debtor was vested with the IRP.

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(Rs. In Lacs) Particulars Standalone Figures 2019-2020 2018-2019 Gross Income - 0.25 Total Expenses 0.29 0.82 Net Profit Before Tax (0.29) (0.57) Provision for Tax - - Net Profit After Tax (0.29) (0.57)

DIVIDEND

During the Year under review, since the Company is under CIR Process and due to current year loss, No dividend on the equity shares of the company has been recommended.

INFORMATION ABOUT SUBSIDIARY/JV/ASSOCIATE COMPANY

- Company does not have any Subsidiary, Joint venture or Associate Company.

TRANSFER OF UNCLAIMED DIVIDEND TO INVESTOR EDUCTION AND PROTECTION FUND

The provisions of Section 125(2) of the Companies Act, 2013 do not apply as there was no dividend declared and paid last year.

MATERIAL CHANGES AND COMMITMENTS

Except as disclosed in this report, there were no material changes and commitments affecting the financial position of the Company which have occurred between the end of the financial year and the date of this report.

EXTRACT OF ANNUAL RETURN

The Extract of Annual Return as required under section 92(3) of the Companies Act, 2013 and rule 12(1) of the Companies (Management and Administration) Rules, 2014, in Form MGT-9 is annexed herewith for your kind perusal and information.

MEETINGS OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

A calendar of Meetings is prepared and circulated in advance to the Directors. During the financial year ended March 31, 2020, the Directors held 5 meetings dated on 30.05.2019, 02.08.2019, 16.11.2019, 09.01.2020, 15.02.2020. On 13.07.2020 the Interim Resolution Professional of the Company ("IRP") held a meeting with the management of the Company for considering and approving the audited financial results for the financial year ended March 31, 2020 in terms of Section 134 of the Companies Act, 2013 and Regulation 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.

DIRECTORS RESPONSIBILITY STATEMENT

Pursuant to Section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 the Board of Directors of the Company confirms that-

(a) In the preparation of the annual accounts, the applicable accounting standards had been followed along with proper explanation relating to material departures;

(b) The Directors had selected such accounting policies and applied them consistently and made judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent so as to give a true and fair view of the state of affairs of the company at the end of the financial year and of the profit and loss of the company for that period;

(c) The Directors had taken proper and sufficient care for the maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of this Act for safeguarding the assets of the company and for preventing and detecting fraud and other irregularities;

(d) The Directors had prepared the Annual Accounts on a going concern basis; and

(e) The Directors had laid down internal financial controls to be followed by the company and that such Internal financial controls are adequate and were operating effectively.

(f) The Directors had devised proper systems to ensure compliance with the provisions of all applicable laws and that such systems were adequate and operating effectively.

AUDITORS AND AUDITORS REPORT

M/s. ARPIT SHAH & CO., Chartered Accountants, continues as Statutory Auditor of the company.

There are no qualifications or adverse remarks in the Auditors Report which require any clarification/ explanation. The Notes on financial statements are self-explanatory, and needs no further explanation.

Further the Auditors Report for the financial year ended, 31st March, 2020 is annexed herewith for your kind perusal and information.

LOANS. GUARANTEES AND INVESTMENTS

There were no loans, guarantees or investments made by the Company under Section 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 during the year under review and hence the said provision is not applicable.

RELATED PARTY TRANSACTIONS

During the year under review no related party transaction carried out between related parties. So the disclosure under form AOC-2 is not required.

CONSERVATION OF ENERGY. TECHNOLOGY ABSORPTION AND FOREIGN EXCHANGE OUTGO:

A. Conservation Of Energy: None

B. Technology Absorption: None

RISK MANAGEMENT

The Company does not have any Risk Management Policy as the element of risk threatening the Companys existence is very minimal.

DIRECTORS & KEY MANAGERIAL PERSONNEL

During the year there is no change in Directors of the company.

1. Rajubhai Desai Rajubhai Desai

2. Mukeshbhai Desai

3. Kalpeshbhai Malvi

4. Arunaben Ghanchi

DEPOSITS

The Company has never accepted any deposit from the public falling within the ambit of Section 73 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") and the Companies (Acceptance of Deposits) Rules, 2014. There are no unclaimed deposits, unclaimed/unpaid interest, refunds due to the deposit holders or to be deposited with the Investor Education and Protection Fund as on March 31, 2020.

CORPORATE SOCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

The criteria as provided in Section 135 of Companies Act, 2013 read with the Companies (Corporate Social Responsibility Policy) Rules, 2014 is not applicable to the Company so there is neither requirement to constitute Corporate Social Responsibility Committee nor to allocate funds for CSR Activity.

ANNUAL EVALUATION

Pursuant to the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013, the Board has carried out an annual performance evaluation of its own performance, the Directors individually as well as the evaluation of the working of its Audit, Nomination & Remuneration and stakeholder committee.

CORPORATE GOVERNANCE

The Provision of Corporate Governance as provided under Regulation 15(2) of the Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirement is not applicable to the Company

INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS & DECLARATION

The Board of Directors of the Company hereby confirms that all the Independent Directors duly appointed by the Company have given the declaration and they meet the criteria of independence as provided under section 149(6) of the Companies Act, 2013.

NOMINATION AND REMUNERATION COMMITTEE

The Company has formed Nomination and Remuneration committee in line with the provisions of Section 178 of the Companies Act, 2013. Nomination and Remuneration Committee meetings are generally held for identifying the persons who are qualified to become Directors and may be appointed in senior management and recommending their appointments and removal.

Name Designation Rajubhai Desai Chairman Mukeshbhai Desai Member Arunaben Ghanchi Member

REMUNERATION POLICY

As per the policy of the company remuneration paid to Executive Directors is recommended by the Nomination and Remuneration Committee and approved by Board in Board meeting, subject to the subsequent approval of the shareholders at the General Meeting and such other authorities, as may be required. The remuneration is decided after considering various factors such as qualification, experience, performance, responsibilities shouldered, industry standards as well as financial position of the Company.

However during the reporting period Company has not paid remuneration to any Executive and Non-Executive Director of the Company.

AUDIT COMMITTEE

Audit Committee meeting is generally held for the purpose of recommending the Quarterly, half yearly and yearly financial result. Additional meeting is held for the purpose of reviewing the specific item included in terms of reference of the Committee.

Name Designation Rajubhai Desai Chairman Mukeshbhai Desai Member Arunaben Ghanchi Member

SECRETARIAL AUDIT REPORT

The Secretarial Audit Report as provided by Mr. Jitendra Parmar (Mem. No.A41977, COP 15863), Practicing Company Secretary for the financial year ended, 31st March, 2020 is annexed herewith for your kind perusal and information.

COST AUDIT

Section 148 of Companies Act 2013 contains the provision related to the cost audit. Section 148 is not applicable to the Company.

DISCLOSURE UNDER THE SEXUAL HARASSMENT OF WOMEN AT WORKPLACE (PREVENTION. PROHIBITION AND REDRESSED ACT. 2013:

The Company has in place an Anti-Sexual Harassment Policy in line with the requirements of The Sexual Harassment of Women at the Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition & Redressal) Act, 2013. Internal Complaints Committee (ICC) has been set up to redress complaints received regarding sexual harassment. All employees (Permanent, contractual, temporary, trainees) are covered under this policy. There was no complain received under this regulation during the period under review.

SUSPENSION OF TRADING OF SECURITIES

The Companys Shares are suspended from trading by Bombay Stock Exchange Limited due to Non-Compliance with certain Provisions of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulation, 2015 and penal reasons.

DETAILS OF ADEQUACY OF INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROLS

Your company has established adequate internal financial control systems to ensure reliable financial reporting and compliance with laws and regulations.

ACKNOWLEDGEMENT

Your Directors wish to express their appreciation to the continued co-operation received from the Banks, Government Authorities, Customers, and Shareholders during the year under review if.

