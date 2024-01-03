Safecure Services Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
7.04
1.76
1.76
1.76
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
5.12
5.66
3.38
2.65
Net Worth
12.16
7.42
5.14
4.41
Minority Interest
Debt
8.95
7.99
8.16
5.07
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0.04
0
0
Total Liabilities
21.11
15.45
13.3
9.48
Fixed Assets
3
3.01
2.16
2.24
Intangible Assets
Investments
1.52
1.52
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.05
0.05
0
0
Networking Capital
15.2
8.89
10.63
7.06
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
13.28
12.71
11.64
10.02
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
7.99
3.14
4.78
1.39
Sundry Creditors
-0.8
-1.26
-3.71
-2.82
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-5.27
-5.7
-2.08
-1.53
Cash
1.35
2
0.51
0.19
Total Assets
21.12
15.47
13.3
9.49
