Safecure Services Ltd Balance Sheet

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

7.04

1.76

1.76

1.76

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

5.12

5.66

3.38

2.65

Net Worth

12.16

7.42

5.14

4.41

Minority Interest

Debt

8.95

7.99

8.16

5.07

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0.04

0

0

Total Liabilities

21.11

15.45

13.3

9.48

Fixed Assets

3

3.01

2.16

2.24

Intangible Assets

Investments

1.52

1.52

0

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0.05

0.05

0

0

Networking Capital

15.2

8.89

10.63

7.06

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

Sundry Debtors

13.28

12.71

11.64

10.02

Debtor Days

Other Current Assets

7.99

3.14

4.78

1.39

Sundry Creditors

-0.8

-1.26

-3.71

-2.82

Creditor Days

Other Current Liabilities

-5.27

-5.7

-2.08

-1.53

Cash

1.35

2

0.51

0.19

Total Assets

21.12

15.47

13.3

9.49

