Safecure Services Ltd Share Price Live

0
(0%)

Safecure Services Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Open

0

Prev. Close

0

Turnover(Lac.)

0

Day's High

0

Day's Low

0

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

0

Face Value

0

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

0

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Safecure Services Ltd Corporate Action

NEWS AND UPDATE

SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

30 Oct, 2025|02:26 AM
Dec-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 94.32%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 94.32%

Non-Promoter- 5.67%

Institutions: 5.67%

Non-Institutions: 0.00%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Safecure Services Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

7.04

1.76

1.76

1.76

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

5.12

5.66

3.38

2.65

Net Worth

12.16

7.42

5.14

4.41

Minority Interest

No Record Found

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022

Gross Sales

62.83

47.54

38.3

Excise Duty

0

0

0

Net Sales

62.83

47.54

38.3

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

Other Income

0.23

0.2

0.11

Safecure Services Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

GMR Airports Ltd

GMRAIRPORT

92.99

098,187.92-1780477.9750.48

Max Financial Services Ltd

MFSL

1,518

052,388.42-2.5202.99195.37

NBCC (India) Ltd

NBCC

115.25

54.1131,117.5114.080.581,655.478.62

National Securities Depository Ltd

1,155.5

71.8623,11082.630160.9675.42

International Gemmological Institute (India) Ltd

IGIL

338.25

29.4614,617.8137.480.72234.1354.58

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Safecure Services Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Shailendra Mahesh Pandey

Whole Time Director

Nikit Shailendra Pandey

Executive Director

Ranju Shailendra Pandey

Independent Director

Ramesh Kumar Jain

Independent Director

Subhag Rai Mehta

Independent Director

Devendra Kumar Pandey

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Govind Chhabra

Registered Office

#.5 Vth Flr Bldg #.6 Old.9,12,,

14 (PT) New#.62 66 69 Mira Bha,

Maharashtra - 401107

Tel: +91 99678 81047

Website: http://www.safecure.in

Email: secretarial@safecure.in

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Summary

No Record Found

Company FAQs

What is the Safecure Services Ltd share price today?

The Safecure Services Ltd shares price on N/A is ₹undefined today.

What is the Market Cap of Safecure Services Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Safecure Services Ltd is ₹undefined Cr. as of 30 Oct ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Safecure Services Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Safecure Services Ltd is undefined and undefined as of 30 Oct ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Safecure Services Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Safecure Services Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Safecure Services Ltd is ₹undefined and ₹undefined as of 30 Oct ‘25

What is the CAGR of Safecure Services Ltd?

Safecure Services Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at N/I%, 3 Month at N/I% and 1 Month at N/I%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Safecure Services Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Safecure Services Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - N/I %
Institutions - N/I %
Public - N/I %

Share Price Futures Price Option Chain Historical Data
Profit & Loss Balance Sheet Cash Flow Key Ratios
Quarterly Result Half Yearly Result Nine Monthly Result Annual Result
