To The Members of

SAFECURE SERVICES LIMITED

Report on the Financial Statements

We have audited the accompanying financial statements of SAFECURE SERVICES LIMITED ("the Company"), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at March 31,2024 and the Statement of Profit and Loss for the period then ended, and a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information.

Managements Responsibility for the Financial Statements

1. The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in Section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") with respect to the preparation of these financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Accounting Standards specified under Section 13 3 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2015.

This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error,

Auditors Responsibility

2. Our responsibility is to express an opinion on these financial statements based on our audit. We have taken into account the provisions of the Act, the accounting and auditing standards and matters which are required to be included in the audit report under the provisions of the Act and the Rules made thereunder.

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing specified under Section 143(10) of the Act. Those Standards require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements are free from material misstatement.

An audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the amounts and the disclosures in the financial statements. The procedures ^elected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the {risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud 01 error.

In making those risk assessments, the auditor considers internal financial- control relevant to the Companys preparation of the financial statements that give a true and fair view in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances, but not for the purpose of expressing an opinion on whether the Company has in place an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and the operating effectiveness of such controls. !

An audit also includes evaluating the appropriateness of the accounting policies used and the reasonableness of the accounting estimates made by the Companys Directors, as well as evaluating the overall presentation of the financial statements.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the financial statements, i Opinion

3. In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid financial statements give the information required by the Act in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India,

(a) In the case of the Balance Sheet, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024.

(b) In the case of the Statement of Profit and Loss, of the profit for the year ended on that date.

(c) In the case of the Cash Flow Statement, for the year ended on that date.

4. Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 (jthe Order"), issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013, we give in the "Annexure A" a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:

a. We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

b. In our opinion, proper books of accounts as required by law hay s been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books.

c. The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss, with by this Report are in agreement with the books of accounts.

d. In our opinion, the aforesaid standalone financial statements j comply with the

Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read[ with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2015.

e. On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on 31st March, 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on 31st March, 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act.

f. With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, the requirement under Sec 143(3)(i) for reporting is not applicable to the Company

g. With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditor s Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The Company have the below mentioned pending litigations which would impact its financial position.

State Period Tax Demand Order Date Maharashtra 2017-18 12,03,719.00 31-05-2022 Maharashtra 2018-19 57,82,436.00 18-04-2024 Madhya Pradesh 2017-18 1,65,532.00 06-12-2023 Telangana 2017-18 7,24,249.00 19-12-2023 Uttar Pradesh 2019-20 1,12,40,894.00 0L04-2024 Uttar Pradesh 2020-21 1,01,86,072.00 01-04-2024

EPFO Litigation Order Date Amount Demanded Interest Total 21-11-2016 13,45,471.00 7,72,201.00 21,17,672 00 30-05-2024 68,22,659.00 50,67,564.00 LIGN=RIGHT>1,18.90,223.00

ii. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including (derivativecontracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses.

iii. There were no amounts which were required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

5. As required by section 143 (3) of the Act, we report that:

a. we have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purpose of our audit;

b. in our opinion proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as appears from our examination of those books;

c. the Balance Sheet and the Statement of Profit and Loss dealt w.th by this Report are in agreement with the books of account;

d. in our opinion, the aforesaid financial statements comply with the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014.

e. on the basis of written representations received from the directors as on March 31, 2024 and taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on March 31, 2024, from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act.

f. The requirement under Sec 143(3) (i) for reporting on adequacy of internal financial controls and the operating effectiveness of such controls is applicable to the Company, we give in the "Annexure B" a statement on the matters specified under internal financial controls with reference to the financial statements under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 (‘the Act)

g. with respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according :o the explanations given to us;

"Annexure A" to the Independent Auditors Report

Referred to in paragraph 1 under the heading ‘Report on Other Legal & Regulatory Requirement of our report of even date to the financial statements of the Company for the year ended March 31, 2024:

1. In respect of the Companys fixed assets:

(a) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of fixed assets.

(b) The Company has a program of verification to cover all the items of fixed assets in a phased manner over a period of three years, which, in our opinion, is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its assets.

V

Pursuant to the program, certain fixed assets were physically verified-by the management during the year. According to the information and explanations given to us, no material discrepancies were noticed on such verification;

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us, the records! examined by us, we report that the Company hold one office premise as freehold, are held in the name of the Company as at the balance sheet date. Disclosed as fixed assejts in the financial statements, Also the company hold leasehold properties and, the lease agreements are in the name of the Company. 1

2. The company is not carrying on any inventory of stock of material, spare parts or finished stocks and hence the question of physical verification thereof does not arise. Since there are no inventories, clause 2(b) and 2(c) is also not applicable. :

3. The Company has not granted any loans, secured or unsecured to companies, firms, Limited Liability partnerships or other parties covered in the Register maintained: under section 189 of the Act, Accordingly, the provisions of clause 3 (iii) (a) to (C) of the Order are not applicable to the Company and hence not commented upon.

4. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to jus, the Company has complied with the provisions of Section 185 and 186 of the Act, with respect to the loans and investments made.

5. The Company has not accepted any deposits from the public during the previous year. Therefore, the clause (v) of paragraph 5 of the order is not applicable to tlie company

6. As per the information given to us, the Central Government has not prescribed maintenance of cost records to this company under Sub section 1 of Section 148 of the Companies Act, 2013.

7. As informed to us, there are no undisputed amounts payable in respect of Income Tax, Wealth Tax, Sales Tax, Customs Duty, Excise Duty & GST as at last: date of financial year concerned for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

8. The Company had taken Secured and unsecured loans from various NBFC and Banking companies in the current and earlier years which is continuing. Company is enjoying credit limit from HDFC Bank Limited against book debts and stock. Company is regular in repaying the interest and principal of term loans as well as the interest on the overdrafts.

9. The Company did not raise any money by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) and term deposits during the year. Accordi ngly, paragraph 3 (ix) of the Order is not applicable.

10. According to the information and explanations given to us, no material fraud by the Company or on the Company by its officers or employees has been noticed or reported during the course of our audit.

11. According to the information and explanations give to us and based on pur examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not paid/provided any managerial remuneration in accordance with the requisite approvals mandated by the provisions of Section 197 read with Schedule V to the Act.

12. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is not a nidhi company. Accordingly, paragraph 3(xii) of the Order is not applicable.

13. According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, transactions with the related parties are in compliance with Sections 177 and 188 of the Act where applicable and details of such transactions have been disclosed in the financial statements as required by the applicable accounting standards.

14. According to the information and explanations give to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or fully or partly convertible debentures during the year.

15. According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the

records of the Company, the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with directors or persons connected with him. Accordingly, paragraph 3(xv) of the Order is not applicable. /

16. The Company is not required to be registered under Section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act 1934.

17. The company has not incurred any cash losses in the financial year and the immediately preceding financial year.

18. There has been no resignation of statutory auditor during financial year.

19. There is no material uncertainty on the date of the audit report on evolution of

a) The ageing report, financial ratios and expected dates of realisation of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities-, any other information accompanying the financial statements, the auditors knowledge of the Board of Directors and pranagement plans.

b) Opinion whether the company can meet its the liabilities which exist as at the balance sheet date when such liabilities are due in the future

20. The company has not covered under corporate social responsibility obligation.

21. There is no qualification / adverse remark in the audit report issued by auditor.