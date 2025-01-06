iifl-logo-icon 1
Sahara Housing Fina Corporation Ltd Cash Flow Statement

41.78
(-2.57%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:42:00 PM

Sahara Housing FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0

0

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

1.9

-1.84

-7.77

-0.46

Other operating items

Operating

1.9

-1.84

-7.77

-0.46

Capital expenditure

-0.01

1.94

0.49

-0.11

Free cash flow

1.89

0.1

-7.28

-0.57

Equity raised

77.9

68.97

59.59

55.04

Investing

0.01

-0.01

-0.01

0

Financing

72.39

100.19

130.3

200.39

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

152.19

169.25

182.6

254.86

