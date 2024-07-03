Summary

Sahara Housingfina Corporation Limited was formerly incorporated as Livewell Home Finance Limited in the State of Andhra Pradesh on August 19, 1991 and the Certificate for Commencement of Business was issued on October 25, 1991 with the main objective of providing housing finance. The Company name was subsequently changed to its present name Sahara Housing Fina Corporation Limited w.e.f. 20th January 2005. As a Sahara India Pariwar member, the Company is engaged in providing different kinds of housing loans. Sahara Housingfina Corporation Limited is a Housing Finance Company registered with the National Housing Bank (NHB) which is engaged in the business of financing of purchase of residential units as well as construction of houses which includes the development of plots of land for the construction of new houses & redevelopment, expansion & extension of existing houses / flats. The Company is regulated by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and supervised by the National Housing Bank.The Company commenced retail-lending business in May 2004 with professionals from the industry and fully integrated on-line systems solution backed by strong procedures and underwriting standards. Today it operates from four regions viz. Kolkata, Lucknow, Hyderabad and Mumbai and has a branch each in Kolkata, Asansol, Siliguri, Lucknow, Gorakhpur, Pune, Hyderabad, Vijaywada and Mumbai. It serves clientele through attractive and competitive home loan schemes. Specially tailored schemes for the allot

