SectorFinance
Open₹42.88
Prev. Close₹42.88
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.21
Day's High₹42.88
Day's Low₹41.01
52 Week's High₹69.05
52 Week's Low₹33.51
Book Value₹74.4
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)28.71
P/E29.78
EPS1.44
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
7
7
7
7
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
44.72
43.28
41.84
40.01
Net Worth
51.72
50.28
48.84
47.01
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
0
0
0
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
1.9
-1.84
-7.77
-0.46
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
0
Op profit growth
0
0
0
0
EBIT growth
0
0
0
0
Net profit growth
0
0
0
0
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Bajaj Finance Ltd
BAJFINANCE
7,411.5
|33.71
|4,58,769.23
|5,613.71
|0.48
|14,146.54
|1,279.64
Bajaj Finserv Ltd
BAJAJFINSV
1,700.5
|174.77
|2,71,512.39
|907.57
|0.06
|1,217.11
|51.99
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd
IRFC
153.65
|30.85
|2,00,797.59
|1,612.65
|0.98
|6,899.66
|39.38
Jio Financial Services Ltd
JIOFIN
307.35
|370.3
|1,95,268.19
|304.83
|0
|382.77
|39.05
Power Finance Corporation Ltd
PFC
464.6
|9.83
|1,53,322.73
|4,370.44
|2.91
|13,206.57
|260.36
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Brijendra Sahay
CEO & Company Secretary
D J Bagchi
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Anshu Roy
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
A K Srivastava
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Summary
Sahara Housingfina Corporation Limited was formerly incorporated as Livewell Home Finance Limited in the State of Andhra Pradesh on August 19, 1991 and the Certificate for Commencement of Business was issued on October 25, 1991 with the main objective of providing housing finance. The Company name was subsequently changed to its present name Sahara Housing Fina Corporation Limited w.e.f. 20th January 2005. As a Sahara India Pariwar member, the Company is engaged in providing different kinds of housing loans. Sahara Housingfina Corporation Limited is a Housing Finance Company registered with the National Housing Bank (NHB) which is engaged in the business of financing of purchase of residential units as well as construction of houses which includes the development of plots of land for the construction of new houses & redevelopment, expansion & extension of existing houses / flats. The Company is regulated by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and supervised by the National Housing Bank.The Company commenced retail-lending business in May 2004 with professionals from the industry and fully integrated on-line systems solution backed by strong procedures and underwriting standards. Today it operates from four regions viz. Kolkata, Lucknow, Hyderabad and Mumbai and has a branch each in Kolkata, Asansol, Siliguri, Lucknow, Gorakhpur, Pune, Hyderabad, Vijaywada and Mumbai. It serves clientele through attractive and competitive home loan schemes. Specially tailored schemes for the allot
The Sahara Housing Fina Corporation Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹41.01 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Sahara Housing Fina Corporation Ltd is ₹28.71 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Sahara Housing Fina Corporation Ltd is 29.78 and 0.58 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Sahara Housing Fina Corporation Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Sahara Housing Fina Corporation Ltd is ₹33.51 and ₹69.05 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Sahara Housing Fina Corporation Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 11.35%, 3 Years at 0.61%, 1 Year at -35.41%, 6 Month at 19.11%, 3 Month at 8.12% and 1 Month at 1.40%.
