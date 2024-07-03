iifl-logo-icon 1
Sahara Housing Fina Corporation Ltd Share Price

41.01
(-4.36%)
Jan 6, 2025|11:11:00 AM

  Open42.88
  Day's High42.88
  52 Wk High69.05
  Prev. Close42.88
  Day's Low41.01
  52 Wk Low 33.51
  Turnover (lac)0.21
  P/E29.78
  Face Value10
  Book Value74.4
  EPS1.44
  Mkt. Cap (Cr.)28.71
  Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Sahara Housing Fina Corporation Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Finance

Open

42.88

Prev. Close

42.88

Turnover(Lac.)

0.21

Day's High

42.88

Day's Low

41.01

52 Week's High

69.05

52 Week's Low

33.51

Book Value

74.4

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

28.71

P/E

29.78

EPS

1.44

Divi. Yield

0

Sahara Housing Fina Corporation Ltd Corporate Action

21 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 21 Aug, 2024

arrow

8 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

21 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

Sahara Housing Fina Corporation Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

Trading Account

Sahara Housing Fina Corporation Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|11:23 AM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 71.35%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 71.35%

Non-Promoter- 28.64%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 28.64%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Sahara Housing Fina Corporation Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

7

7

7

7

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

44.72

43.28

41.84

40.01

Net Worth

51.72

50.28

48.84

47.01

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

0

0

0

0

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0

0

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

1.9

-1.84

-7.77

-0.46

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

0

Op profit growth

0

0

0

0

EBIT growth

0

0

0

0

Net profit growth

0

0

0

0

No Record Found

Sahara Housing Fina Corporation Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Bajaj Finance Ltd

BAJFINANCE

7,411.5

33.714,58,769.235,613.710.4814,146.541,279.64

Bajaj Finserv Ltd

BAJAJFINSV

1,700.5

174.772,71,512.39907.570.061,217.1151.99

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd

IRFC

153.65

30.852,00,797.591,612.650.986,899.6639.38

Jio Financial Services Ltd

JIOFIN

307.35

370.31,95,268.19304.830382.7739.05

Power Finance Corporation Ltd

PFC

464.6

9.831,53,322.734,370.442.9113,206.57260.36

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Sahara Housing Fina Corporation Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Brijendra Sahay

CEO & Company Secretary

D J Bagchi

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Anshu Roy

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

A K Srivastava

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Sahara Housing Fina Corporation Ltd

Summary

Sahara Housingfina Corporation Limited was formerly incorporated as Livewell Home Finance Limited in the State of Andhra Pradesh on August 19, 1991 and the Certificate for Commencement of Business was issued on October 25, 1991 with the main objective of providing housing finance. The Company name was subsequently changed to its present name Sahara Housing Fina Corporation Limited w.e.f. 20th January 2005. As a Sahara India Pariwar member, the Company is engaged in providing different kinds of housing loans. Sahara Housingfina Corporation Limited is a Housing Finance Company registered with the National Housing Bank (NHB) which is engaged in the business of financing of purchase of residential units as well as construction of houses which includes the development of plots of land for the construction of new houses & redevelopment, expansion & extension of existing houses / flats. The Company is regulated by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and supervised by the National Housing Bank.The Company commenced retail-lending business in May 2004 with professionals from the industry and fully integrated on-line systems solution backed by strong procedures and underwriting standards. Today it operates from four regions viz. Kolkata, Lucknow, Hyderabad and Mumbai and has a branch each in Kolkata, Asansol, Siliguri, Lucknow, Gorakhpur, Pune, Hyderabad, Vijaywada and Mumbai. It serves clientele through attractive and competitive home loan schemes. Specially tailored schemes for the allot
Company FAQs

What is the Sahara Housing Fina Corporation Ltd share price today?

The Sahara Housing Fina Corporation Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹41.01 today.

What is the Market Cap of Sahara Housing Fina Corporation Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Sahara Housing Fina Corporation Ltd is ₹28.71 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Sahara Housing Fina Corporation Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Sahara Housing Fina Corporation Ltd is 29.78 and 0.58 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Sahara Housing Fina Corporation Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Sahara Housing Fina Corporation Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Sahara Housing Fina Corporation Ltd is ₹33.51 and ₹69.05 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Sahara Housing Fina Corporation Ltd?

Sahara Housing Fina Corporation Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 11.35%, 3 Years at 0.61%, 1 Year at -35.41%, 6 Month at 19.11%, 3 Month at 8.12% and 1 Month at 1.40%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Sahara Housing Fina Corporation Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Sahara Housing Fina Corporation Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 71.35 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 28.65 %

