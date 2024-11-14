iifl-logo-icon 1
Sahara Housing Fina Corporation Ltd Board Meeting

42.75
(4.27%)
Jan 15, 2025|03:44:00 PM

Sahara Housing CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting14 Nov 20248 Nov 2024
SAHARA HOUSINGFINA CORPORATION LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve attached Result attached (As per BSE Announcement dated on 14/11/2024)
Board Meeting23 Aug 202423 Aug 2024
Appointment of Independent Director (companys communication enclosed)
Board Meeting14 Aug 20248 Aug 2024
SAHARA HOUSINGFINA CORPORATION LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Communication Attached Result attached (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 14.08.2024)
Board Meeting29 May 202422 May 2024
SAHARA HOUSINGFINA CORPORATION LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve This is to inform that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Wednesday 29th May 2024 to consider inter alia the Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended 31st March 2024. Document Attached Communication Attached (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29.05.2024)
Board Meeting5 Mar 20245 Mar 2024
Copy attached
Board Meeting9 Feb 20242 Feb 2024
SAHARA HOUSINGFINA CORPORATION LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve This is to inform that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Friday 09th February 2024 to consider inter alia the Un-audited Financial Results for the quarter ended 31st December 2023. result attached (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 09/02/2024)

