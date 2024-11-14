|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|14 Nov 2024
|8 Nov 2024
|SAHARA HOUSINGFINA CORPORATION LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve attached Result attached (As per BSE Announcement dated on 14/11/2024)
|Board Meeting
|23 Aug 2024
|23 Aug 2024
|Appointment of Independent Director (companys communication enclosed)
|Board Meeting
|14 Aug 2024
|8 Aug 2024
|SAHARA HOUSINGFINA CORPORATION LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Communication Attached Result attached (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 14.08.2024)
|Board Meeting
|29 May 2024
|22 May 2024
|SAHARA HOUSINGFINA CORPORATION LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve This is to inform that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Wednesday 29th May 2024 to consider inter alia the Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended 31st March 2024. Document Attached Communication Attached (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29.05.2024)
|Board Meeting
|5 Mar 2024
|5 Mar 2024
|Copy attached
|Board Meeting
|9 Feb 2024
|2 Feb 2024
|SAHARA HOUSINGFINA CORPORATION LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve This is to inform that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Friday 09th February 2024 to consider inter alia the Un-audited Financial Results for the quarter ended 31st December 2023. result attached (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 09/02/2024)
