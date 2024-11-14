Board Meeting 14 Nov 2024 8 Nov 2024

SAHARA HOUSINGFINA CORPORATION LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve attached Result attached (As per BSE Announcement dated on 14/11/2024)

Board Meeting 23 Aug 2024 23 Aug 2024

Appointment of Independent Director (companys communication enclosed)

Board Meeting 14 Aug 2024 8 Aug 2024

SAHARA HOUSINGFINA CORPORATION LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Communication Attached Result attached (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 14.08.2024)

Board Meeting 29 May 2024 22 May 2024

SAHARA HOUSINGFINA CORPORATION LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve This is to inform that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Wednesday 29th May 2024 to consider inter alia the Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended 31st March 2024. Document Attached Communication Attached (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29.05.2024)

Board Meeting 5 Mar 2024 5 Mar 2024

Copy attached

Board Meeting 9 Feb 2024 2 Feb 2024