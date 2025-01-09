iifl-logo-icon 1
Sahara Maritime Ltd Balance Sheet

51.01
(-1.90%)
Jan 9, 2025|12:00:00 AM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

3.07

2.22

0.01

0.01

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

8.97

3.07

3.65

3.12

Net Worth

12.04

5.29

3.66

3.13

Minority Interest

Debt

1.32

1.73

0.12

0.38

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

13.36

7.02

3.78

3.51

Fixed Assets

1.64

1.95

0.33

0.39

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0.3

0.06

0.09

0.07

Networking Capital

6.7

4.44

3.24

3.05

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

Sundry Debtors

3.72

3.48

3.68

4.51

Debtor Days

Other Current Assets

4.02

3.58

3.12

0.38

Sundry Creditors

-0.44

-0.53

-0.68

-0.81

Creditor Days

Other Current Liabilities

-0.6

-2.09

-2.88

-1.03

Cash

4.71

0.57

0.12

0.01

Total Assets

13.35

7.02

3.78

3.52

