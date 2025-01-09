Sahara Maritime Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
3.07
2.22
0.01
0.01
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
8.97
3.07
3.65
3.12
Net Worth
12.04
5.29
3.66
3.13
Minority Interest
Debt
1.32
1.73
0.12
0.38
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
13.36
7.02
3.78
3.51
Fixed Assets
1.64
1.95
0.33
0.39
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.3
0.06
0.09
0.07
Networking Capital
6.7
4.44
3.24
3.05
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
3.72
3.48
3.68
4.51
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
4.02
3.58
3.12
0.38
Sundry Creditors
-0.44
-0.53
-0.68
-0.81
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-0.6
-2.09
-2.88
-1.03
Cash
4.71
0.57
0.12
0.01
Total Assets
13.35
7.02
3.78
3.52
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.