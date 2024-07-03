Summary

Sahara Maritime Limited was incorporated as Sahara Maritime Private Limited, as Private Limited Company vide Certificate of Incorporation dated March 06, 2009 issued by the Registrar of Companies, Mumbai. Subsequently, the status of Company was changed to Public Limited and the name was changed to Sahara Maritime Limited vide fresh Certificate of Incorporation issued on April 28, 2023 by the Registrar of Companies, Mumbai.The Company is a logistics Services Company based in Mumbai offering to customers, transport management services, freight related services etc. The Company provide complete range of services like Freight Forwarding (Sea freight, Warehousing, Transportation, Multimodal Transportation, loading/unloading of items to facilitate customers with end-to-end solutions and other related value-added services. Additionally, it has established informal partnerships with various intermediaries to provide ancillary services such asTransportation, Multimodal Transportation, Project cargo handling, Third Party Logistics, Packaging, loading/unloading, and unpacking of items. Multimodal Transport services is an effective chain that interconnects different link or modes of transport - Sea and Land - into one complete process that ensures an efficient and cost-effective door-to-door movement of goods under a single roof. This system works as a vital connecting link in wide arena of Supply chain Management System. Multimodal transport, which is planned and coordinated as a single

