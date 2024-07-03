iifl-logo-icon 1
Sahara Maritime Ltd Share Price

56
(8.23%)
Jan 3, 2025|12:00:00 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open54
  • Day's High61
  • 52 Wk High90
  • Prev. Close51.74
  • Day's Low54
  • 52 Wk Low 45.2
  • Turnover (lac)2.68
  • P/E22.05
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value39.2
  • EPS2.54
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)17.2
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Sahara Maritime Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Logistics

Open

54

Prev. Close

51.74

Turnover(Lac.)

2.68

Day's High

61

Day's Low

54

52 Week's High

90

52 Week's Low

45.2

Book Value

39.2

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

17.2

P/E

22.05

EPS

2.54

Divi. Yield

0

Sahara Maritime Ltd Corporate Action

6 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

12 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

12 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 12 Sep, 2024

arrow

Sahara Maritime Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Sahara Maritime Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|11:23 AM
Sep-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 72.33%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 72.33%

Non-Promoter- 27.66%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 27.66%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Sahara Maritime Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

3.07

2.22

0.01

0.01

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

8.97

3.07

3.65

3.12

Net Worth

12.04

5.29

3.66

3.13

Minority Interest

No Record Found

No Record Found

No Record Found

No Record Found

Sahara Maritime Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Container Corporation Of India Ltd

CONCOR

785.25

37.2247,844.84371.051.462,283.03199.7

Delhivery Ltd

DELHIVERY

341.95

199.9725,400.3319.0902,019.96131.49

Blue Dart Express Ltd

BLUEDART

6,812.5

59.916,166.0660.760.371,448.46628.82

Transport Corporation of India Ltd

TCI

1,155.3

24.549,002.8682.50.6998.5234.86

Zinka Logistics Solutions Ltd

BLACKBUCK

453.35

08,000.66-269.78097.6349.63

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Sahara Maritime Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Sohrab Rustom Sayed

Non Executive Director

Khalid Sohrab Sayed

Non Executive Director

Mansi Harsh Dave

Independent Director

Yash Bharat Mandlesha

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Stallone Marshal Gonsalves

Whole-time Director

Nadeem Aboobakar Hira

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Sahara Maritime Ltd

Summary

Sahara Maritime Limited was incorporated as Sahara Maritime Private Limited, as Private Limited Company vide Certificate of Incorporation dated March 06, 2009 issued by the Registrar of Companies, Mumbai. Subsequently, the status of Company was changed to Public Limited and the name was changed to Sahara Maritime Limited vide fresh Certificate of Incorporation issued on April 28, 2023 by the Registrar of Companies, Mumbai.The Company is a logistics Services Company based in Mumbai offering to customers, transport management services, freight related services etc. The Company provide complete range of services like Freight Forwarding (Sea freight, Warehousing, Transportation, Multimodal Transportation, loading/unloading of items to facilitate customers with end-to-end solutions and other related value-added services. Additionally, it has established informal partnerships with various intermediaries to provide ancillary services such asTransportation, Multimodal Transportation, Project cargo handling, Third Party Logistics, Packaging, loading/unloading, and unpacking of items. Multimodal Transport services is an effective chain that interconnects different link or modes of transport - Sea and Land - into one complete process that ensures an efficient and cost-effective door-to-door movement of goods under a single roof. This system works as a vital connecting link in wide arena of Supply chain Management System. Multimodal transport, which is planned and coordinated as a single
Company FAQs

What is the Sahara Maritime Ltd share price today?

The Sahara Maritime Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹56 today.

What is the Market Cap of Sahara Maritime Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Sahara Maritime Ltd is ₹17.20 Cr. as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Sahara Maritime Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Sahara Maritime Ltd is 22.05 and 1.43 as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Sahara Maritime Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Sahara Maritime Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Sahara Maritime Ltd is ₹45.2 and ₹90 as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Sahara Maritime Ltd?

Sahara Maritime Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at -21.84%, 6 Month at 15.46%, 3 Month at -3.45% and 1 Month at -3.28%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Sahara Maritime Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Sahara Maritime Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 72.33 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 27.67 %

