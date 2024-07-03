SectorLogistics
Open₹54
Prev. Close₹51.74
Turnover(Lac.)₹2.68
Day's High₹61
Day's Low₹54
52 Week's High₹90
52 Week's Low₹45.2
Book Value₹39.2
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)17.2
P/E22.05
EPS2.54
Divi. Yield0
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
3.07
2.22
0.01
0.01
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
8.97
3.07
3.65
3.12
Net Worth
12.04
5.29
3.66
3.13
Minority Interest
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Container Corporation Of India Ltd
CONCOR
785.25
|37.22
|47,844.84
|371.05
|1.46
|2,283.03
|199.7
Delhivery Ltd
DELHIVERY
341.95
|199.97
|25,400.33
|19.09
|0
|2,019.96
|131.49
Blue Dart Express Ltd
BLUEDART
6,812.5
|59.9
|16,166.06
|60.76
|0.37
|1,448.46
|628.82
Transport Corporation of India Ltd
TCI
1,155.3
|24.54
|9,002.86
|82.5
|0.6
|998.5
|234.86
Zinka Logistics Solutions Ltd
BLACKBUCK
453.35
|0
|8,000.66
|-269.78
|0
|97.63
|49.63
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Sohrab Rustom Sayed
Non Executive Director
Khalid Sohrab Sayed
Non Executive Director
Mansi Harsh Dave
Independent Director
Yash Bharat Mandlesha
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Stallone Marshal Gonsalves
Whole-time Director
Nadeem Aboobakar Hira
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Sahara Maritime Ltd
Summary
Sahara Maritime Limited was incorporated as Sahara Maritime Private Limited, as Private Limited Company vide Certificate of Incorporation dated March 06, 2009 issued by the Registrar of Companies, Mumbai. Subsequently, the status of Company was changed to Public Limited and the name was changed to Sahara Maritime Limited vide fresh Certificate of Incorporation issued on April 28, 2023 by the Registrar of Companies, Mumbai.The Company is a logistics Services Company based in Mumbai offering to customers, transport management services, freight related services etc. The Company provide complete range of services like Freight Forwarding (Sea freight, Warehousing, Transportation, Multimodal Transportation, loading/unloading of items to facilitate customers with end-to-end solutions and other related value-added services. Additionally, it has established informal partnerships with various intermediaries to provide ancillary services such asTransportation, Multimodal Transportation, Project cargo handling, Third Party Logistics, Packaging, loading/unloading, and unpacking of items. Multimodal Transport services is an effective chain that interconnects different link or modes of transport - Sea and Land - into one complete process that ensures an efficient and cost-effective door-to-door movement of goods under a single roof. This system works as a vital connecting link in wide arena of Supply chain Management System. Multimodal transport, which is planned and coordinated as a single
Read More
The Sahara Maritime Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹56 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Sahara Maritime Ltd is ₹17.20 Cr. as of 03 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Sahara Maritime Ltd is 22.05 and 1.43 as of 03 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Sahara Maritime Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Sahara Maritime Ltd is ₹45.2 and ₹90 as of 03 Jan ‘25
Sahara Maritime Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at -21.84%, 6 Month at 15.46%, 3 Month at -3.45% and 1 Month at -3.28%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.