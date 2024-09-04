|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|26 Sep 2024
|12 Sep 2024
|AGM 26/09/2024 Outcome of Board Meeting held on 4th September 2024 and other disclosures under the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 04.09.2024) Declaration of Voting Results and Scrutinizers Report for the 15th Annual General Meeting of the Company held on 26th Spetember 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 28.09.2024)
