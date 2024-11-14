Sahara Maritime Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Un-audited Financial Results for the Half Year ended on September 30 2024 along with Limited Review Report The Board Meeting to be held on 14/11/2024 has been revised to 13/11/2024 The Board Meeting initially scheduled for Thursday, November 14, 2024, has been rescheduled to Wednesday, November 13, 2024 inter alia, to consider and approve the Un-audited Financial Results for the Half Year ended on September 30, 2024 along with Limited Review Report (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 07/11/2024) Sahara Maritime Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve the Un-audited Financial Results for the Half Year ended on September 30, 2024 along with Limited Review Repor (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/11/2024) Board of Directors of the Company at its Meeting held today i.e., Thursday, 14 November 2024, has pursuant to Regulation 33 of Listing Regulations inter-alia, considered and approved the Un-audited Financial Results along with along with Limited Review Report thereon for the half year ended 30 September 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 14/11/2024)