Sahara Maritime Ltd Board Meeting

Sahara CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting14 Nov 20246 Nov 2024
Sahara Maritime Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Un-audited Financial Results for the Half Year ended on September 30 2024 along with Limited Review Report The Board Meeting to be held on 14/11/2024 has been revised to 13/11/2024 The Board Meeting initially scheduled for Thursday, November 14, 2024, has been rescheduled to Wednesday, November 13, 2024 inter alia, to consider and approve the Un-audited Financial Results for the Half Year ended on September 30, 2024 along with Limited Review Report (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 07/11/2024) Sahara Maritime Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve the Un-audited Financial Results for the Half Year ended on September 30, 2024 along with Limited Review Repor (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/11/2024) Board of Directors of the Company at its Meeting held today i.e., Thursday, 14 November 2024, has pursuant to Regulation 33 of Listing Regulations inter-alia, considered and approved the Un-audited Financial Results along with along with Limited Review Report thereon for the half year ended 30 September 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 14/11/2024)
Board Meeting4 Sep 202428 Aug 2024
Sahara Maritime Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 04/09/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Directors Report To fix the date time and place for convening the 15th Annual General Meeting of the Company and to approve the Notice thereon To fix the dates for book closure for the purpose of forthcoming Annual General Meeting and other matters thereon. Outcome of Board Meeting held on 4th September 2024 and other disclosures under the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 04.09.2024)
Board Meeting30 May 202422 May 2024
Sahara Maritime Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Standalone Audited Financial Results for the Half Year and Year ended on March 31 2024 along with Auditors Report therein Outcome of Board Meeting held on 30 May 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.05.2024)

