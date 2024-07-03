Sahara Maritime Ltd Summary

Sahara Maritime Limited was incorporated as Sahara Maritime Private Limited, as Private Limited Company vide Certificate of Incorporation dated March 06, 2009 issued by the Registrar of Companies, Mumbai. Subsequently, the status of Company was changed to Public Limited and the name was changed to Sahara Maritime Limited vide fresh Certificate of Incorporation issued on April 28, 2023 by the Registrar of Companies, Mumbai.The Company is a logistics Services Company based in Mumbai offering to customers, transport management services, freight related services etc. The Company provide complete range of services like Freight Forwarding (Sea freight, Warehousing, Transportation, Multimodal Transportation, loading/unloading of items to facilitate customers with end-to-end solutions and other related value-added services. Additionally, it has established informal partnerships with various intermediaries to provide ancillary services such asTransportation, Multimodal Transportation, Project cargo handling, Third Party Logistics, Packaging, loading/unloading, and unpacking of items. Multimodal Transport services is an effective chain that interconnects different link or modes of transport - Sea and Land - into one complete process that ensures an efficient and cost-effective door-to-door movement of goods under a single roof. This system works as a vital connecting link in wide arena of Supply chain Management System. Multimodal transport, which is planned and coordinated as a single operation, minimizes the loss of time and the risk of loss, pilferage, and damage to cargo at transshipment points.Apart from these, the Company deal in two types of sea delivery services, namely: Less Than Container Load (LCL) and Full Container Load (FCL). Less Than Container Load is used for smaller types of goods and supplies, these pieces of cargo do not take up whole container space, only charging only for the amount of space taken in a single container. Full Container Load service is for items that can fill up a single shipping container. This is the best option for bulk orders as it is more cost-efficient than other forms of freight services. The Company is registered with Director General of Shipping, Ministry of Shipping, Government of India to act as Multimodal Transport Operator, and is an ISO 9001:2015 certified Freight Forwarder. Their primary objective is to ensure the safe transportation and delivery of goods from start to finish. The services of freight operations involves the use of cargo ships, which are some of the sea vessels that carry cargo on a daily basis, traversing oceans and seas in order to reach their destination. The Company is proposing 8,50,000 Equity Shares aggregating Rs 6.89 Crore through Fresh Issue.