Sai Swami Metals and Alloys Ltd Balance Sheet

47.95
(-4.10%)
Jan 10, 2025|12:00:00 AM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023

Equity Capital

4.12

0.01

Preference Capital

0

0

Reserves

1.05

0

Net Worth

5.17

0.01

Minority Interest

Debt

3.57

5.49

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

Total Liabilities

8.74

5.5

Fixed Assets

0.08

0.09

Intangible Assets

Investments

0.1

0.1

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

Networking Capital

8.36

5.25

Inventories

7.68

5.35

Inventory Days

Sundry Debtors

1.61

1.95

Debtor Days

Other Current Assets

0.73

0.86

Sundry Creditors

-1.29

-2.22

Creditor Days

Other Current Liabilities

-0.37

-0.69

Cash

0.2

0.05

Total Assets

8.74

5.49

