Sai Swami Metals and Alloys Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
Equity Capital
4.12
0.01
Preference Capital
0
0
Reserves
1.05
0
Net Worth
5.17
0.01
Minority Interest
Debt
3.57
5.49
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
Total Liabilities
8.74
5.5
Fixed Assets
0.08
0.09
Intangible Assets
Investments
0.1
0.1
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
Networking Capital
8.36
5.25
Inventories
7.68
5.35
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
1.61
1.95
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
0.73
0.86
Sundry Creditors
-1.29
-2.22
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-0.37
-0.69
Cash
0.2
0.05
Total Assets
8.74
5.49
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.