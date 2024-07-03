Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorConsumer Durables
Open₹51.5
Prev. Close₹51.5
Turnover(Lac.)₹7.97
Day's High₹51.5
Day's Low₹47.99
52 Week's High₹119.7
52 Week's Low₹43
Book Value₹30.46
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)32.99
P/E32.39
EPS1.59
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
Equity Capital
4.12
0.01
Preference Capital
0
0
Reserves
1.05
0
Net Worth
5.17
0.01
Minority Interest
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
Gross Sales
40.73
6.27
Excise Duty
0
0
Net Sales
40.73
6.27
Other Operating Income
0
0
Other Income
0
0
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd
DIXON
18,399.05
|0
|1,10,525.35
|256.82
|0.03
|1,986.16
|280.92
Havells India Ltd
HAVELLS
1,698.4
|74.95
|1,06,479.78
|272.59
|0.53
|4,532.99
|124.29
Voltas Ltd
VOLTAS
1,831.6
|82.39
|60,604.85
|108.78
|0.3
|1,681.37
|239.52
Kaynes Technology India Ltd
KAYNES
7,543.05
|258.77
|48,283.64
|62.57
|0
|432.84
|396.98
Blue Star Ltd
BLUESTARCO
2,336.55
|106.55
|48,042.92
|84.66
|0.3
|2,126
|126.28
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
NIPUN BHAGAT
Whole-time Director
Kashmira Dhirajbhai Mehta
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Vidhi Dilipkumar Mehta
Independent Director
Kriya Dipakbhai Shah
Independent Director
TWINKLE BIPINCHANDRA GAJJAR
Independent Director
PATEL VAIBHAVI CHAMANBHAI
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Summary
The Company was originally incorporated as Private Limited, under the Companies Act, 2013 (Companies Act) in the name and style of Sai Swami Metals and Alloys Private Limited on September 23rd, 2022 under the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 vide Certificate of Incorporation issued by the Registrar of Companies, Ahmedabad, Gujarat with object to acquire and takeover the running business of sole proprietorship as going concern carried by the promoter in the name and style as Steel Kraft Industries. Later on,the company was converted into public limited company, the name of the Company was changed to Sai Swami Metals and Alloys Limited and for the same fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated August 10th, 2023, issued by the Registrar of Companies, Ahmedabad, Gujarat.The company is actively involved in the trading and marketing of a comprehensive array of stainless steel products,addressing the diverse needs of the discerning customers. The product line is specifically designed to encompass a widerange of kitchenware, including Dinner Sets, S.S. Casseroles, S.S. Multi Kadai, S.S. Water Bottles, Stainless Steel Sheets,Stainless Steel Circles, and various types of utensils. These products showcase the Companys commitment to providinghigh-quality stainless steel kitchenware that spans a wide spectrum of categories. With a focus on innovation and quality,The companies offerings are crafted to meet the unique preferences and requirements of the diverse customer base.The Company
The Sai Swami Metals and Alloys Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹49.85 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Sai Swami Metals and Alloys Ltd is ₹32.99 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Sai Swami Metals and Alloys Ltd is 32.39 and 1.69 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Sai Swami Metals and Alloys Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Sai Swami Metals and Alloys Ltd is ₹43 and ₹119.7 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Sai Swami Metals and Alloys Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at -56.98%, 6 Month at -9.33%, 3 Month at 1.60% and 1 Month at 3.00%.
