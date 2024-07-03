iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Sai Swami Metals and Alloys Ltd Share Price

49.85
(-3.20%)
Jan 6, 2025|01:29:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open51.5
  • Day's High51.5
  • 52 Wk High119.7
  • Prev. Close51.5
  • Day's Low47.99
  • 52 Wk Low 43
  • Turnover (lac)7.97
  • P/E32.39
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value30.46
  • EPS1.59
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)32.99
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Sai Swami Metals and Alloys Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Consumer Durables

Open

51.5

Prev. Close

51.5

Turnover(Lac.)

7.97

Day's High

51.5

Day's Low

47.99

52 Week's High

119.7

52 Week's Low

43

Book Value

30.46

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

32.99

P/E

32.39

EPS

1.59

Divi. Yield

0

Sai Swami Metals and Alloys Ltd Corporate Action

28 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 28 Sep, 2024

arrow

1 Jan 2025

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Sai Swami Metals and Alloys Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Sai Swami Metals and Alloys Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|01:40 PM
Sep-2024May-2024Apr-2024Mar-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 62.14%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 62.14%

Non-Promoter- 37.85%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 37.85%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Sai Swami Metals and Alloys Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023

Equity Capital

4.12

0.01

Preference Capital

0

0

Reserves

1.05

0

Net Worth

5.17

0.01

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet

No Record Found

View Profit & Loss

No Record Found

View Cash Flow

No Record Found

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023

Gross Sales

40.73

6.27

Excise Duty

0

0

Net Sales

40.73

6.27

Other Operating Income

0

0

Other Income

0

0

View Annually Results

Sai Swami Metals and Alloys Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd

DIXON

18,399.05

01,10,525.35256.820.031,986.16280.92

Havells India Ltd

HAVELLS

1,698.4

74.951,06,479.78272.590.534,532.99124.29

Voltas Ltd

VOLTAS

1,831.6

82.3960,604.85108.780.31,681.37239.52

Kaynes Technology India Ltd

KAYNES

7,543.05

258.7748,283.6462.570432.84396.98

Blue Star Ltd

BLUESTARCO

2,336.55

106.5548,042.9284.660.32,126126.28

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Sai Swami Metals and Alloys Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

NIPUN BHAGAT

Whole-time Director

Kashmira Dhirajbhai Mehta

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Vidhi Dilipkumar Mehta

Independent Director

Kriya Dipakbhai Shah

Independent Director

TWINKLE BIPINCHANDRA GAJJAR

Independent Director

PATEL VAIBHAVI CHAMANBHAI

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Sai Swami Metals and Alloys Ltd

Summary

The Company was originally incorporated as Private Limited, under the Companies Act, 2013 (Companies Act) in the name and style of Sai Swami Metals and Alloys Private Limited on September 23rd, 2022 under the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 vide Certificate of Incorporation issued by the Registrar of Companies, Ahmedabad, Gujarat with object to acquire and takeover the running business of sole proprietorship as going concern carried by the promoter in the name and style as Steel Kraft Industries. Later on,the company was converted into public limited company, the name of the Company was changed to Sai Swami Metals and Alloys Limited and for the same fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated August 10th, 2023, issued by the Registrar of Companies, Ahmedabad, Gujarat.The company is actively involved in the trading and marketing of a comprehensive array of stainless steel products,addressing the diverse needs of the discerning customers. The product line is specifically designed to encompass a widerange of kitchenware, including Dinner Sets, S.S. Casseroles, S.S. Multi Kadai, S.S. Water Bottles, Stainless Steel Sheets,Stainless Steel Circles, and various types of utensils. These products showcase the Companys commitment to providinghigh-quality stainless steel kitchenware that spans a wide spectrum of categories. With a focus on innovation and quality,The companies offerings are crafted to meet the unique preferences and requirements of the diverse customer base.The Company
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Sai Swami Metals and Alloys Ltd share price today?

The Sai Swami Metals and Alloys Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹49.85 today.

What is the Market Cap of Sai Swami Metals and Alloys Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Sai Swami Metals and Alloys Ltd is ₹32.99 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Sai Swami Metals and Alloys Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Sai Swami Metals and Alloys Ltd is 32.39 and 1.69 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Sai Swami Metals and Alloys Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Sai Swami Metals and Alloys Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Sai Swami Metals and Alloys Ltd is ₹43 and ₹119.7 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Sai Swami Metals and Alloys Ltd?

Sai Swami Metals and Alloys Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at -56.98%, 6 Month at -9.33%, 3 Month at 1.60% and 1 Month at 3.00%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Sai Swami Metals and Alloys Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Sai Swami Metals and Alloys Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 62.15 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 37.85 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Sai Swami Metals and Alloys Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.