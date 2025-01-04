Board Meeting 4 Jan 2025 1 Jan 2025

Sai Swami Metals And Alloys Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 04/01/2025 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To consider and approve the increase in the Authorized Share Capital of the Company and to amend the Capital Clause of the Memorandum of association accordingly. 2. To consider and evaluate the proposal for fund raising by way of issue of any instrument or securities through qualified institutional placement private placement/ preferential issue of securities or through any other permissible mode and/ or combination thereof as may be considered appropriate subject to such regulatory approvals as may be required including the approval of the members at a general meeting or through postal ballot and further subject to such statutory / regulatory approvals as applicable. 3. To consider and approve appointment of statutory auditors for casual vacancy caused by resignation of Auditors. 4. Any other business matter with the permission of Chair. Outcome of Board Meeting pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) (LODR) Regulations, 2015 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 06.01.2025)

Board Meeting 27 Dec 2024 27 Dec 2024

Appointment and resignation of independent directors Revised outcome. Revision of outcome relating to appointment and resignation of independent director. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 03.01.2025) Board approved:- 1.Board took note and accepted the resignation letter submitted by Mr. DEVANG KISHOR BUDDHDEV (DIN: 10145848) as a Non-Executive - Independent Director of the company with effect from December 27, 2024. 2. Board took note and accepted the resignation letter submitted by Mr. HIMANSU BHANUBHAI CHALISHAZAR (DIN: 00527586) as a Non-Executive - Independent Director of the company with effect from December 27, 2024 3. Board took note and accepted the resignation letter submitted by Mr. NILESH PRAVINKUMAR KAPADIA (DIN: 10128053) as a Non-Executive - Independent Director of the company with effect from December 27, 2024 4. On the recommendation of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee, Board has considered and approved, the appointment of MS. SHAH KRIYA (DIN: 10714962) as a Non-Executive - Independent Director of the Company. 5. On the recommendation of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee, Board has considered and approved, the appointment of MS. TWINKLE BIPINCHANDRA GAJJAR (DIN: 10886216) as a Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company. 6. On the recommendation of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee, Board has considered and approved, the appointment of MS. PATEL VAIBHAVI CHAMANBHAI (DIN: 10886214) as a Non-Executive - Independent Director of the Company. As confirmed by resigning director Mr. DEVANG KISHOR BUDDHDEV, Mr. HIMANSU BHANUBHAI CHALISHAZAR and Mr NILESH PRAVINKUMAR KAPADIA there is no other material reason other than as mentioned in their resignation letter from the position of Independent Director of the Company. (As Per BSE Bulletin Dated on 03.01.2025)

Board Meeting 14 Nov 2024 8 Nov 2024

Sai Swami Metals And Alloys Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve To consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results of the company for the period ended on September 30 2024. OUTCOME OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS MEETING HELD ON NOVEMBER 14, 2024 AND SUBMISSION OF UNAUDITED STANDALONE AND CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL RESULTS OF THE COMPANY FOR THE PERIOD ENDED ON SEPTEMBER 30, 2024 PURSUANT TO REGULATION 33 OF THE SEBI (LODR) REGULATION, 2015 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 14/11/2024)

Board Meeting 5 Sep 2024 5 Sep 2024

Outcome of the Meeting of the Board of Directors of SAI SWAMI METALS AND ALLOYS LIMITED (the Company). held on 05.09.2024.

Board Meeting 24 Jul 2024 20 Jul 2024

Sai Swami Metals And Alloys Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Appointment of M/s. SCS AND CO. LLP (LLPIN: AAV-1091) as the Secretarial Auditor of the Company for the Financial Year 2024-25 as per section 204 of the Companies Act 2013 and Rule 9 of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules 2014. Outcome of Meeting of the Board of Directors held on Wednesday i.e. July 24, 2024 relating to appointment of Secretarial Auditor. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 25.07.2024)

Board Meeting 28 May 2024 20 May 2024