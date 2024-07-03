Sai Swami Metals and Alloys Ltd Summary

The Company was originally incorporated as Private Limited, under the Companies Act, 2013 (Companies Act) in the name and style of Sai Swami Metals and Alloys Private Limited on September 23rd, 2022 under the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 vide Certificate of Incorporation issued by the Registrar of Companies, Ahmedabad, Gujarat with object to acquire and takeover the running business of sole proprietorship as going concern carried by the promoter in the name and style as Steel Kraft Industries. Later on,the company was converted into public limited company, the name of the Company was changed to Sai Swami Metals and Alloys Limited and for the same fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated August 10th, 2023, issued by the Registrar of Companies, Ahmedabad, Gujarat.The company is actively involved in the trading and marketing of a comprehensive array of stainless steel products,addressing the diverse needs of the discerning customers. The product line is specifically designed to encompass a widerange of kitchenware, including Dinner Sets, S.S. Casseroles, S.S. Multi Kadai, S.S. Water Bottles, Stainless Steel Sheets,Stainless Steel Circles, and various types of utensils. These products showcase the Companys commitment to providinghigh-quality stainless steel kitchenware that spans a wide spectrum of categories. With a focus on innovation and quality,The companies offerings are crafted to meet the unique preferences and requirements of the diverse customer base.The Company is specializes in the trading and marketing of stainless steel kitchenware products through the distinguishedbrand DOLPHIN. Employing an outsourcing model, the business collaborates with Dhruvish Metals LLP, a subsidiary company of Sai Swami Metals and Alloys Limited, to source complete kitchenware products. Dhruvish Metals manufactures all kitchenware products, including comprehensive packaging, which is then sent to Sai Swami for further sales and distribution. This end-to-end approach underscores the commitment to delivering high-quality products to customers, emphasizing a streamlined and quality-centric production process through the strategic integration of subsidiary company. The synergy between Sai Swami and Dhruvish Metals ensures efficiency and excellence, strengthening the brands market positioning.