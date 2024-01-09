|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Meeting Date
|EGM
|6 Jan 2024
|29 Jan 2024
|SALASAR EXTERIORS AND CONTOUR LIMITED has informed the Exchange about Notice of Shareholders Meeting for Extra-ordinary Meeting to be held on 29-Jan-2024 Salasar Exteriors And Contour Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Corrigendum to Notice of Extra Ordinary General Meeting to be held on January 29, 2024 (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 09/01/2024) Salasar Exteriors And Contour Limited has informed the Exchange about Copy of Newspaper Publication (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 12/01/2024) Salasar Exteriors And Contour Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Proceedings of Extraordinary General Meeting held on January 29, 2024 along with a copy of minutes. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 29/01/2024) Salasar Exteriors And Contour Limited has submitted the Exchange a copy Srutinizers report of Extraordinary General Meeting held on January 29, 2024. Further, the company has informed the Exchange regarding voting results. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 30/01/2024)
