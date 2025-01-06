Salem Erode Investments Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
1.25
0.77
-0.19
0.16
Other operating items
Operating
1.25
0.77
-0.19
0.16
Capital expenditure
0
-0.01
0
0
Free cash flow
1.25
0.76
-0.19
0.16
Equity raised
12.04
10.81
10.27
9.89
Investing
0.14
0.04
0.01
0
Financing
0
0
0
0
Dividends paid
0
0
0.04
0.04
Net in cash
13.43
11.62
10.13
10.09
