SectorFinance
Open₹53
Prev. Close₹49.89
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.08
Day's High₹53
Day's Low₹52.5
52 Week's High₹82.78
52 Week's Low₹39.8
Book Value₹19.14
Face Value₹1
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)60.19
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
1.15
1.15
1.15
1.15
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
22.93
24.75
24.85
24.13
Net Worth
24.08
25.9
26
25.28
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
0
0
0
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
1.25
0.77
-0.19
0.16
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
0
Op profit growth
0
0
0
0
EBIT growth
0
0
0
0
Net profit growth
0
0
0
0
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Bajaj Finance Ltd
BAJFINANCE
7,347.05
|33.71
|4,58,769.23
|5,613.71
|0.48
|14,146.54
|1,279.64
Bajaj Finserv Ltd
BAJAJFINSV
1,684.45
|174.77
|2,71,512.39
|907.57
|0.06
|1,217.11
|51.99
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd
IRFC
145.45
|30.85
|2,00,797.59
|1,612.65
|0.98
|6,899.66
|39.38
Jio Financial Services Ltd
JIOFIN
296.55
|370.3
|1,95,268.19
|304.83
|0
|382.77
|39.05
Power Finance Corporation Ltd
PFC
446.35
|9.83
|1,53,322.73
|4,370.44
|2.91
|13,206.57
|260.36
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
K G Anilkumar
Director
Umadevi Anil Kumar
Independent Director
Seseendran Veliyath
Independent Director
T G Babu
Independent Director
Ambadath Aiyyappan Balan
Independent Director
Shinto Stanly
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Visakh T.V.
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Salem Erode Investments Ltd
Summary
Salem Erode Investments Limited was originally incorporated as Salem Erode Electricity Distribution Limited on May 16, 1931 as a Public Limited Company in Kolkata under the Registrar of Companies, West Bengal. Subsequently, the name of the Company was changed to Salem Erode Tea & Investment Co. Limited in 1975 and to Salem Erode Investment Limited in 1992. The fresh Certificate of Incorporation was issued dated 28 November, 1975 and 24 July 1992 respectively. The Company got listed on Madras Stock Exchange Limited. The Company is carrying on its business as a Non Banking Financial Company. It deals in shares, stocks, debentures and securities issued by Government of India and Companies incorporated in India. The Company also lends money with or without security. The Company incorporated to acquire tea gardens, grow, raise, tend and cultivate tea, coffee, cinchona, rubber and carry on the business of tea planters in all its branches, to carry on and work the business of cultivators, winners and buyers of every kind of vegetable, other produce of the soil, to prepare manufacture and render marketable any such produce, and to sell, dispose of and deal in any such produce, either in its prepared, manufactured or raw state, and either by wholesale or retail.The Company was acquired by ICL Fincorp Limited on 17 February, 2020. The Company opened 8 new branches thus summing up to a total of 12 branches in South India in 2022. Further, it opened 4 more branches in Kanyakumari distric
The Salem Erode Investments Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹52.5 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Salem Erode Investments Ltd is ₹60.19 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Salem Erode Investments Ltd is 0 and 2.61 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Salem Erode Investments Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Salem Erode Investments Ltd is ₹39.8 and ₹82.78 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Salem Erode Investments Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 107.08%, 3 Years at 70.76%, 1 Year at 20.51%, 6 Month at -1.89%, 3 Month at -4.39% and 1 Month at -8.81%.
