Salem Erode Investments Ltd Share Price

52.5
(5.23%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open53
  • Day's High53
  • 52 Wk High82.78
  • Prev. Close49.89
  • Day's Low52.5
  • 52 Wk Low 39.8
  • Turnover (lac)0.08
  • P/E0
  • Face Value1
  • Book Value19.14
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)60.19
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Salem Erode Investments Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Finance

Open

53

Prev. Close

49.89

Turnover(Lac.)

0.08

Day's High

53

Day's Low

52.5

52 Week's High

82.78

52 Week's Low

39.8

Book Value

19.14

Face Value

1

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

60.19

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Salem Erode Investments Ltd Corporate Action

29 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

27 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 27 Aug, 2024

arrow

19 Dec 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Salem Erode Investments Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Demat Account

Trading Account

Salem Erode Investments Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|07:19 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 75.00%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 75.00%

Non-Promoter- 0.73%

Institutions: 0.73%

Non-Institutions: 24.26%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Salem Erode Investments Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

1.15

1.15

1.15

1.15

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

22.93

24.75

24.85

24.13

Net Worth

24.08

25.9

26

25.28

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013Mar-2012

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

0

0

0

0

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013Mar-2012

Profit before tax

0

0

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

1.25

0.77

-0.19

0.16

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013Mar-2012

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

0

Op profit growth

0

0

0

0

EBIT growth

0

0

0

0

Net profit growth

0

0

0

0

No Record Found

Salem Erode Investments Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Bajaj Finance Ltd

BAJFINANCE

7,347.05

33.714,58,769.235,613.710.4814,146.541,279.64

Bajaj Finserv Ltd

BAJAJFINSV

1,684.45

174.772,71,512.39907.570.061,217.1151.99

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd

IRFC

145.45

30.852,00,797.591,612.650.986,899.6639.38

Jio Financial Services Ltd

JIOFIN

296.55

370.31,95,268.19304.830382.7739.05

Power Finance Corporation Ltd

PFC

446.35

9.831,53,322.734,370.442.9113,206.57260.36

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Salem Erode Investments Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

K G Anilkumar

Director

Umadevi Anil Kumar

Independent Director

Seseendran Veliyath

Independent Director

T G Babu

Independent Director

Ambadath Aiyyappan Balan

Independent Director

Shinto Stanly

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Visakh T.V.

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Salem Erode Investments Ltd

Summary

Salem Erode Investments Limited was originally incorporated as Salem Erode Electricity Distribution Limited on May 16, 1931 as a Public Limited Company in Kolkata under the Registrar of Companies, West Bengal. Subsequently, the name of the Company was changed to Salem Erode Tea & Investment Co. Limited in 1975 and to Salem Erode Investment Limited in 1992. The fresh Certificate of Incorporation was issued dated 28 November, 1975 and 24 July 1992 respectively. The Company got listed on Madras Stock Exchange Limited. The Company is carrying on its business as a Non Banking Financial Company. It deals in shares, stocks, debentures and securities issued by Government of India and Companies incorporated in India. The Company also lends money with or without security. The Company incorporated to acquire tea gardens, grow, raise, tend and cultivate tea, coffee, cinchona, rubber and carry on the business of tea planters in all its branches, to carry on and work the business of cultivators, winners and buyers of every kind of vegetable, other produce of the soil, to prepare manufacture and render marketable any such produce, and to sell, dispose of and deal in any such produce, either in its prepared, manufactured or raw state, and either by wholesale or retail.The Company was acquired by ICL Fincorp Limited on 17 February, 2020. The Company opened 8 new branches thus summing up to a total of 12 branches in South India in 2022. Further, it opened 4 more branches in Kanyakumari distric
Company FAQs

What is the Salem Erode Investments Ltd share price today?

The Salem Erode Investments Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹52.5 today.

What is the Market Cap of Salem Erode Investments Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Salem Erode Investments Ltd is ₹60.19 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Salem Erode Investments Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Salem Erode Investments Ltd is 0 and 2.61 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Salem Erode Investments Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Salem Erode Investments Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Salem Erode Investments Ltd is ₹39.8 and ₹82.78 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Salem Erode Investments Ltd?

Salem Erode Investments Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 107.08%, 3 Years at 70.76%, 1 Year at 20.51%, 6 Month at -1.89%, 3 Month at -4.39% and 1 Month at -8.81%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Salem Erode Investments Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Salem Erode Investments Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 75.00 %
Institutions - 0.73 %
Public - 24.27 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Salem Erode Investments Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

