Board Meeting 10 Jan 2025 7 Jan 2025

Salem Erode Investments Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 10/01/2025 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Re-appointment of Mr. Thainakathu Govindankutty Babu as an Independent Director of the Company. 2. Re-appointment of Mr. Saseendran Veliyath as an Independent Director of the Company Outcome of Board Meeting Held on January 10,2025 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 10.01.2025)

Board Meeting 27 Dec 2024 19 Dec 2024

Salem Erode Investments Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/12/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to regulation 29 and other applicable provisions of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 as amended from time to time a Board Meeting is scheduled to be held on Tuesday 24th day of December 2024 at the corporate office of the Company at V.K.K Building Main Road Irinjalakuda Thrissur Kerala - 680121 inter-alia to transact following businesses: To Approve fund raising by way of Issuance of Secured Redeemable Non-Convertible Debentures (NCDs) of Rs. 1000 each aggregating up to Rs.30000000 (Rupees Three Crore Only) under Private Placement basis and approval of Offer Letter in PAS-4 for Issuance of NCDs. To Appoint Mr. Visakh T V (Membership No: A53607) as Company Secretary & Compliance officer of the company. Salem Erode Investments Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 27/12/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Postponement of Board Meeting to Friday, 27th December 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 24/12/2024) Outcome meeting of the Board of Directors of Salem Erode Investments Limited held today, i.e., December 27, 2024. (As per BSE Announcement dated on 26/12/2024)

Board Meeting 14 Nov 2024 9 Nov 2024

Salem Erode Investments Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to regulation 29 and other applicable provisions of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 as amended from time to time a Board Meeting is scheduled to be held on Thursday 14th day of November 2024 at the corporate office of the Company at V.K.K Building Main Road Irinjalakuda Thrissur Kerala - 680121 inter-alia to transact following businesses: To consider and approve unaudited standalone financial results of the Company for the quarter ended September 30 2024. To discuss any other item with the permission of the chair The board of directors vide meeting held on November 14, 2024 has considered and approved un-audited standalone financial results for the quarter ended September 30,2024 .Pursuant to Regulation 33 of SEBI(LODR)Regulations,2015 enclosing herewith the copy of the same along with the Limited Review Report. The meeting was commenced at 2.00pm (IST) and concluded at 4.15 pm(IST) (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 14/11/2024)

Board Meeting 8 Nov 2024 5 Nov 2024

Salem Erode Investments Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to regulation 29 and other applicable provisions of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 as amended from time to time a Board Meeting is scheduled to be held on Friday 08th day of November 2024 at the corporate office of the Company at V.K.K Building Main Road Irinjalakuda Thrissur Kerala - 680121 inter-alia to transact following businesses: To Approve fund raising by way of Issuance of Secured Redeemable Non-Convertible Debentures (NCDs) of Rs. 1000 each aggregating up to Rs.12500000 (Rupees Once Crore Twenty Five Lakhs Only) under Private Placement basis and approval of Offer Letter in PAS-4 for Issuance of NCDs. To discuss any other item with the permission of the chair In continuation of letter dated November 05, 2024 relating to intimation of convening Board Meeting and pursuant to regulation 30 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (Listing Regulations), the Company is pleased to submit outcome of the said meeting. In this connection please note that the said Board Meeting was convened successfully today on Friday, November 08, 2024 at the corporate office of the Company at V.K.K Building, Main Road, Irinjalakuda, Thrissur, Kerala - 680121. In this regard also note that the Company in its meeting considered and approved the following business: 1. Issue of Unlisted Secured Redeemable Non-Convertible Debentures on private placement basis. The meeting commenced at 3:00 p.m. (IST) and it was concluded at 04.00 p.m.(IST). (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 08/11/2024)

Board Meeting 27 Aug 2024 22 Aug 2024

Salem Erode Investments Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 27/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to regulation 29 and other applicable provisions of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 as amended from time to time a Board Meeting is scheduled to be held on Tuesday 27th day of August 2024 at the registered office of the Company at Door No. 61/A8 (38/A8) VJP Parijatham Apartments 1st Avenue Ashok Nagar Chennai Tamil Nadu India 600083 inter-alia to transact following businesses: Proposal of convening 93rd Annual General Meeting (AGM)of the Company for obtaining approval of members to alter the Memorandum and Articles of Association of the Company and to consider and approve following matters with respect to convening of AGM of the Company: Approval of Annual Report for the financial year ended 31.03.2024 Date time place and mode of holding AGM Fixation of book closure dates and record dates Appointment of Scrutinizer and agency for e-voting In continuation of letter dated August 22, 2024 relating to intimation of convening Board Meeting and pursuant to regulation 30 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (Listing Regulations), the Company is pleased to submit outcome of the said meeting. In this connection please note that the said Board Meeting was convened successfully today on Tuesday, August 27, 2024 at the corporate office of the Company at V.K.K Building, Main Road, Irinjalakuda, Thrissur, Kerala - 680121.Please find enclosed the details of the meeting (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 27/08/2024) In accordance with Regulation 30 and Schedule III of SEBI(LODR) Regulations, 2015, this is to inform you that on the recommendations of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee, the Board at its meeting held on 27th August, 2024, approved the re-appointment of Mr. K.G. Anilkumar (DIN: 00766739) as the Managing Director of the Company for a period of 5 years w.e.f. 18th day of February, 2025 to 17th day of February, 2030 subject to approval of the shareholders of the Company in the ensuing Annual General Meeting. Pursuant to Regulation 30 and other applicable provisions of SEBI(LODR) Regulation, 2015, we hereby inform that the Board of Directors at its meeting held on Tuesday, August 27, 2024 inter-alia considered and approved to increase the authorised capital of the Company from Rs. 1,20,00,000/- (One Crore Twenty Lakhs) divided into 1,20,00,000 (One Crore Twenty Lakhs) equity shares of Re. 1/- each to Rs. 10,00,00,000/- (Rupees Ten Crores only) divided into 10,00,00,000 (Ten Crores) equity shares of Re. 1/- each An outcome of Board Meeting was submitted on 27th August, 2024 pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015. There were few clerical errors in the said outcome. A revised outcome of the Board Meeting with complete details is being enclosed herewith. Requesting to kindly take note of the same. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 28/08/2024)

Board Meeting 14 Aug 2024 8 Aug 2024

Salem Erode Investments Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to regulation 29 and other applicable provisions of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 as amended from time to time a Board Meeting is scheduled to be held on Wednesday 14th day of August 2024 at the corporate office of the Company at Main Road Irinjalakuda Thrissur Kerala - 680121 inter-alia to transact following businesses: To consider and approve unaudited standalone financial results of the Company for the quarter ended June 30 2024. To discuss any other item with the permission of the chair Further in accordance with the Companys Code for Prevention of Insider Trading the trading window for dealing in the Companys securities was closed from Monday 01st day of July 2024 and shall remain closed till 48 after the declaration of said financial results with the stock exchange. In continuation of letter dated August 08, 2024 relating to intimation of convening Board Meeting and pursuant to regulation 30 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (hereinafter referred to as Listing Regulations), the Company is pleased to submit outcome of the said meeting. In this connection please note that the said Board Meeting was convened successfully today on Wednesday, August 14, 2024 at the corporate office of the Company at V.K.K Building, Main Road, Irinjalakuda, Thrissur, Kerala - 680121. In this regard also note that the Company in its meeting considered and approved the following businesses: Approval of un-audited standalone financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 The Board considered and approved the un-audited standalone financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2024. The meeting was commenced at 02:00 p.m. (IST) and concluded at 04.00 p.m. (IST). (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 14.08.2024)

Board Meeting 29 May 2024 23 May 2024

Salem Erode Investments Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to regulation 29 and other applicable provisions of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 as amended from time to time a Board Meeting is scheduled to be held on Wednesday 29th day of May 2024 at the corporate office of the Company at Main Road Irinjalakuda Thrissur Kerala - 680121 inter-alia to transact following businesses: To consider and approve audited standalone financial results of the Company for the quarter and year ended March 31 2024. To consider and approve audited financial statements for the financial year ended March 31 2024. To consider and if thought fit to recommend dividend for the financial year 2022-24. In continuation of letter dated May 23, 2024 relating to intimation of convening Board Meeting and pursuant to regulation 30 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 (Listing Regulations), .... Read More.. Dividend is not recommended for the Financial year 2023 - 24 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29.05.2024)

Board Meeting 5 Feb 2024 30 Jan 2024