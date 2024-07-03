iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Salem Erode Investments Ltd Company Summary

49
(-3.92%)
Jan 14, 2025|12:14:00 PM

Salem Erode Investments Ltd Summary

Salem Erode Investments Limited was originally incorporated as Salem Erode Electricity Distribution Limited on May 16, 1931 as a Public Limited Company in Kolkata under the Registrar of Companies, West Bengal. Subsequently, the name of the Company was changed to Salem Erode Tea & Investment Co. Limited in 1975 and to Salem Erode Investment Limited in 1992. The fresh Certificate of Incorporation was issued dated 28 November, 1975 and 24 July 1992 respectively. The Company got listed on Madras Stock Exchange Limited. The Company is carrying on its business as a Non Banking Financial Company. It deals in shares, stocks, debentures and securities issued by Government of India and Companies incorporated in India. The Company also lends money with or without security. The Company incorporated to acquire tea gardens, grow, raise, tend and cultivate tea, coffee, cinchona, rubber and carry on the business of tea planters in all its branches, to carry on and work the business of cultivators, winners and buyers of every kind of vegetable, other produce of the soil, to prepare manufacture and render marketable any such produce, and to sell, dispose of and deal in any such produce, either in its prepared, manufactured or raw state, and either by wholesale or retail.The Company was acquired by ICL Fincorp Limited on 17 February, 2020. The Company opened 8 new branches thus summing up to a total of 12 branches in South India in 2022. Further, it opened 4 more branches in Kanyakumari district of Tamil Nadu in 2023.

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.