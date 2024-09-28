93rd Annual General meeting (AGM) of the Company is scheduled to be held on Saturday, the 28th day of September, 2024 at 10.30 a.m. IST through Video Conferencing/Other Audio-Visual Means. Pursuant to Regulation 30 and other applicable provisions of SEBI(LODR Regulations) 2015, the Company hereby submit summary of proceedings of 93rd Annual General Meeting of the Company duly held on Saturday, the 28th day of September, 2024 at 10.30 a.m. IST through video conferencing (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 28/09/2024) Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI(LODR) Regulations, 2015, the Company is pleased to inform that the members vide 93rd AGM vide audio/video means held on Saturday, 28th day of September, 2024 has approved the resolutions with requisite majority. The Company thus, herewith submit the Scrutinizers Report on E-Voting process along with voting result as prescribed under Regulation 44(3) of the Listing Regulations. (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 30.09.2024) Pursuant to regulation 30 and other applicable provisions of the SEBI(LODR) Regulations 2015 (Listing Regulations), the Company hereby submit summary of proceedings of the 93rd AGM of the Company duly held on Saturday, the 28th day of September, 2024 at 10.30 a.m. IST through video-conferencing for your records and dissemination. The meeting commenced at 10.30 a.m. IST and concluded at 10.54 a.m. IST(excluding time allowed for e-voting at the AGM). The Company provided remote e-voting facility to the members on resolutions considered at the AGM from Wednesday i.e. 25th day of September, 2024 at 10.00 a.m. IST to Friday, 27th day of September, 2024 at 05.00 p.m. IST. The Company also provided e-voting facility to the shareholders present at the AGM through VC?OAVM who had casted their vote earlier (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 05/10/2024)