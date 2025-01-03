iifl-logo-icon 1
Sanchay Finvest Ltd Balance Sheet

46
(-2.07%)
Jan 3, 2025|12:00:00 AM

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

3.15

3.15

3.15

3.15

Preference Capital

2.4

0

0

0

Reserves

0.03

0.17

-0.06

-0.06

Net Worth

5.58

3.32

3.09

3.09

Minority Interest

Debt

0

0

0.35

0

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

5.58

3.32

3.44

3.09

Fixed Assets

0.09

0.08

0.08

0.05

Intangible Assets

Investments

0.69

0.64

0.91

0.91

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

4.77

2.35

1.87

1.59

Inventories

2.45

0.53

0

0

Inventory Days

Sundry Debtors

0.17

0.29

0.52

0.27

Debtor Days

Other Current Assets

2.44

2.34

3.51

2.81

Sundry Creditors

-0.07

-0.41

-2.02

-1.41

Creditor Days

Other Current Liabilities

-0.22

-0.4

-0.14

-0.08

Cash

0.02

0.25

0.59

0.53

Total Assets

5.57

3.32

3.45

3.08

