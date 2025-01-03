Sanchay Finvest Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
3.15
3.15
3.15
3.15
Preference Capital
2.4
0
0
0
Reserves
0.03
0.17
-0.06
-0.06
Net Worth
5.58
3.32
3.09
3.09
Minority Interest
Debt
0
0
0.35
0
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
5.58
3.32
3.44
3.09
Fixed Assets
0.09
0.08
0.08
0.05
Intangible Assets
Investments
0.69
0.64
0.91
0.91
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
4.77
2.35
1.87
1.59
Inventories
2.45
0.53
0
0
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
0.17
0.29
0.52
0.27
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
2.44
2.34
3.51
2.81
Sundry Creditors
-0.07
-0.41
-2.02
-1.41
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-0.22
-0.4
-0.14
-0.08
Cash
0.02
0.25
0.59
0.53
Total Assets
5.57
3.32
3.45
3.08
