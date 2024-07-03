SectorStock/ Commodity Brokers
Open₹46
Prev. Close₹46.97
Turnover(Lac.)₹0
Day's High₹46
Day's Low₹46
52 Week's High₹70.77
52 Week's Low₹26.42
Book Value₹10.21
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)14.49
P/E39.66
EPS1.16
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
3.15
3.15
3.15
3.15
Preference Capital
2.4
0
0
0
Reserves
0.03
0.17
-0.06
-0.06
Net Worth
5.58
3.32
3.09
3.09
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
Revenue
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
Raw materials
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
Employee costs
0
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
Profit before tax
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
Working capital
-0.13
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
Op profit growth
0
EBIT growth
0
Net profit growth
0
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd
MOTILALOFS
970.35
|29
|58,151
|591.49
|0.36
|1,770.55
|121.96
ICICI Securities Ltd
ISEC
835.85
|13.23
|27,170.75
|528.25
|3.45
|1,706.41
|136.4
Angel One Ltd
ANGELONE
2,857.1
|19.19
|25,785.54
|437.33
|1.13
|1,500.72
|582.5
Nuvama Wealth Management Ltd
NUVAMA
7,006.95
|59.03
|25,138.17
|316.84
|0
|515.55
|516.88
Prudent Corporate Advisory Services Ltd
PRUDENT
2,768.95
|81.44
|11,465.3
|42.82
|0.07
|251.92
|108.43
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
Naresh Kumar Sharma
Non Executive Director
Narottam Kumar Sharma
Independent Director
Nikhil Saran Mathur
Non Executive Director
Sureshkumar Nandlal Sharma
Independent Director
Shashi Nair
CFO & Company Secretary
Neha Milan Shah
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Sanchay Finvest Limited was incorporated on 06th September, 1991. The Company is mainly into broking activities and cash and derivatives segment at BSE. The Companys main business is Investment in shares and Investment in Equity / Debt Mutual Funds.Sanchay Fincom is the member of NSE and BSE in Capital Market & Derivative Segment providing their clients best-in-class service, whose function is beyond the simple execution of buying & selling. Their business and ability is to provide clients with personalized solutions driving the success. Their wide range of research reports with in-depth market analysis undertaken by expert professionals helps to provide suitable trading solutions and long-term value to customers.
The Sanchay Finvest Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹46 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Sanchay Finvest Ltd is ₹14.49 Cr. as of 03 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Sanchay Finvest Ltd is 39.66 and 4.50 as of 03 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Sanchay Finvest Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Sanchay Finvest Ltd is ₹26.42 and ₹70.77 as of 03 Jan ‘25
Sanchay Finvest Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at -29.71%, 6 Month at 58.62%, 3 Month at 64.99% and 1 Month at 44.65%.
