Sanchay Finvest Ltd Share Price

46
(-2.07%)
Jan 3, 2025

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open46
  • Day's High46
  • 52 Wk High70.77
  • Prev. Close46.97
  • Day's Low46
  • 52 Wk Low 26.42
  • Turnover (lac)0
  • P/E39.66
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value10.21
  • EPS1.16
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)14.49
  • Div. Yield0
Sanchay Finvest Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Stock/ Commodity Brokers

Open

46

Prev. Close

46.97

Turnover(Lac.)

0

Day's High

46

Day's Low

46

52 Week's High

70.77

52 Week's Low

26.42

Book Value

10.21

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

14.49

P/E

39.66

EPS

1.16

Divi. Yield

0

Sanchay Finvest Ltd Corporate Action

6 Dec 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 06 Dec, 2024

6 Dec 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

24 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

EGM

3 Dec 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

Sanchay Finvest Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Sanchay Finvest Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025
Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023Sep-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 59.67%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 59.67%

Non-Promoter- 0.00%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 40.31%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Sanchay Finvest Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

3.15

3.15

3.15

3.15

Preference Capital

2.4

0

0

0

Reserves

0.03

0.17

-0.06

-0.06

Net Worth

5.58

3.32

3.09

3.09

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2012Mar-2011

Revenue

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

Raw materials

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

Employee costs

0

0

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2012Mar-2011

Profit before tax

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

Working capital

-0.13

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2012Mar-2011

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

Op profit growth

0

EBIT growth

0

Net profit growth

0

View Ratios

View Annually Results

Sanchay Finvest Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd

MOTILALOFS

970.35

2958,151591.490.361,770.55121.96

ICICI Securities Ltd

ISEC

835.85

13.2327,170.75528.253.451,706.41136.4

Angel One Ltd

ANGELONE

2,857.1

19.1925,785.54437.331.131,500.72582.5

Nuvama Wealth Management Ltd

NUVAMA

7,006.95

59.0325,138.17316.840515.55516.88

Prudent Corporate Advisory Services Ltd

PRUDENT

2,768.95

81.4411,465.342.820.07251.92108.43

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Sanchay Finvest Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

Naresh Kumar Sharma

Non Executive Director

Narottam Kumar Sharma

Independent Director

Nikhil Saran Mathur

Non Executive Director

Sureshkumar Nandlal Sharma

Independent Director

Shashi Nair

CFO & Company Secretary

Neha Milan Shah

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Sanchay Finvest Ltd

Summary

Sanchay Finvest Limited was incorporated on 06th September, 1991. The Company is mainly into broking activities and cash and derivatives segment at BSE. The Companys main business is Investment in shares and Investment in Equity / Debt Mutual Funds.Sanchay Fincom is the member of NSE and BSE in Capital Market & Derivative Segment providing their clients best-in-class service, whose function is beyond the simple execution of buying & selling. Their business and ability is to provide clients with personalized solutions driving the success. Their wide range of research reports with in-depth market analysis undertaken by expert professionals helps to provide suitable trading solutions and long-term value to customers.
Company FAQs

What is the Sanchay Finvest Ltd share price today?

The Sanchay Finvest Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹46 today.

What is the Market Cap of Sanchay Finvest Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Sanchay Finvest Ltd is ₹14.49 Cr. as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Sanchay Finvest Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Sanchay Finvest Ltd is 39.66 and 4.50 as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Sanchay Finvest Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Sanchay Finvest Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Sanchay Finvest Ltd is ₹26.42 and ₹70.77 as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Sanchay Finvest Ltd?

Sanchay Finvest Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at -29.71%, 6 Month at 58.62%, 3 Month at 64.99% and 1 Month at 44.65%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Sanchay Finvest Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Sanchay Finvest Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 59.68 %
Institutions - 0.01 %
Public - 40.32 %

