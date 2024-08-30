|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Meeting Date
|EGM
|24 Aug 2024
|24 Sep 2024
|BOARD MEETING OUTCOME FOR MEETING HELD TODAY i.e. on 24th AUGUST 2024 AT 1 P.M. AT THE REGISTERED OFFICE OF COMPANY ENCLOSED HEREWITH THE NOTICE OF EGM TO BE HELD ON 24TH SEPTEMBER, 2024 AT 1 PM (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 30/08/2024) ENCLOSED HEREWITH THE EGM OUTCOME & PROCEEDINGS FOR MEEETING HELD ON 24TH SEPTEMBER, 2024 AT 1 P.M. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 24.09.2024) ENCLOSED HEREWITH THE SCRUTINIZER REPORT FOR EGM HELD ON 24TH SEPTEMBER, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 26.09.2024)
