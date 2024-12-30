|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|30 Dec 2024
|6 Dec 2024
|AGM 30/12/2024 OUTCOME AND PROCEEDINGS OF 33RD ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 30/12/2024) ENCLOSED HERWITH THE VOTING RESULT OF 33RD AGM OF COMPANY (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 31.12.2024)
